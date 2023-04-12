S

Salve a tutti, la nuova release Snapshot di Vivaldi è datata 3 aprile 2023 e focalizzata nell'ottimizzazione dei nuovi Workspaces, introdotti nell'ultimo aggiornamento.

Come riportato dall'annuncio il lavoro svolto sulla versione 5.8.2978.3 è dedicato al polishing, al bugfixing e all'ottimizzazione di quanto implementato.

Di seguito il changelog completo:

[Address bar] Misclassifies URL as search when auto-complete encounters second forward-slash (VB-96116)

[Blocker] Clearer ad & tracker blocker state icon: follow up fix (VB-95717)

[Calendar] Continuation “arrows” look wrong (VB-96297)

[Calendar] Event pasted with wrong time (VB-96039)

[Chromium] Upgraded to 112.0.5615.44

[Crash] On opening links from external app (VB-96321)

[Developer Tools] No window controls (VB-96089)

[Download] Executable downloads getting stuck (VB-96216)

[Extensions] Button not hidden when extensions aren’t enabled (VB-96230)

[Feeds] Respect encoding when importing OPML (VB-95568)

[Mail] Asks permission to open PDF attachment (VB-96188)

[Mail] Search field not above mail list (VB-96268)

[Mail] Search jumps upon navigating to mail tab (VB-96344)

[Mail] Sent messages not uploaded to IMAP /Sent (VB-96189)

[Mail] Toolbar doesn’t show menu button with title bar hidden (VB-95977)

[Mail][Keyboard] ‘g’ key does nothing if returning from an added tab (VB-96174)

[Performance] Enable Profile-guided optimization by default

[Quick Commands] First character sometimes gets swallowed with quick typing (VB-96214)

[Sessions] Add command to toggle panel and menu container for session list (VB-96311)

[Sessions][Workspaces] Saving sessions is unreliable after opening a Workspace (VB-96255)

[Settings] Change name of “Hide Title Bar when Tabs Are Not on Top” to “Show Title Bar” (VB-96318)

[Tabs] Can spill out of viewport if the activated tab is in an accordion (VB-96325)

[Toolbar editor] Elements become invisible in defaults bar (VB-96234)

[UI][Settings] Increase height of main bar, with “Hide Title Bar when Tabs Are Not on Top” setting (VB-96310)

[Windows][Settings] Extra space in maximized view with hidden

toolbar, tabs at edge, and tabs hidden. (VB-96340)

[Windows][Updates][Installer] Delta updates are not working, resulting in the full installer being fetched on second check for updates (VB-96225)

[Workspaces] Can’t delete a Workspace in the Windows Panel (VB-96179)

[Workspaces] Cannot use emojis with combining characters as icons (VB-96102)

[Workspaces] Dismiss the Workspace switcher when clicking the currently open Workspace (VB-96105)

[Workspaces] Focus left behind in previous Workspace after switching Workspace (VB-96099)

[Workspaces] Missing checkmark for active window in Workspace switcher (VB-96312)

[Workspaces] Periodic Reload indicator bar is hidden when you switch the active Workspace (VB-95529)

[Workspaces] Switcher pop-out missing scroll overflow (VB-96138)

[Workspaces][Bookmarks] “Bookmark All Tabs” includes tabs in other

Workspaces (VB-96327)

[Workspaces][Menus] Hide “Hibernate Workspace” context menu item

when the entire Workspace is already hibernating (VB-96112)

[Workspaces][Settings][Menus] Use same wording in Settings and

Context menu for toggling Workspaces visibility (VB-96215)

[Workspaces][Toolbar editor] Workspace button should always be visible (VB-96341)

[macOS][Crash] On resuming from sleep (VB-96181)