Aggiornamento al secondo MU Desktop. Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 3.6
(19/02/2021)
Questo aggiornamento risolve una serie di problemi e include correzioni dal progetto Chromium.
Changelog
[Chromium] Upgraded to 88.0.4324.186
[Crash][Panels] Guest Profile can open a new window and crash from Window Panel (VB-76738)
[Crash] when ending tab share with getDisplayMedia (VB-76030)
[Downloads] Problems downloading from Google services, e.g cannot export Google Contacts (0 bytes) (VB-40929)
[Windows] Wrong character coding in the browser update dialog: testable from the update after this (VB-76409)