Non riesco ad accedere a un mio account di posta
PiergiorgioSensi
Uso Vivaldi da poco. Ho sei account di posta. Cinque sono riuscito a caricarli correttamente. Quando provo a caricare il sesto (i cui server in ingresso e in uscita sono rispettivamente in.postassi e out.postassi) non riesco a chiudere il caricamento. Mi viene restituito il seguente messaggio di errore: "accesso a in.postassi non riuscito. Could not open socket: DNS resolution failed". Qualcuno sa suggerirmi come ovviare? Grazie
Pesala Ambassador
@PiergiorgioSensi English only in this section, please.
I have been using Vivaldi recently. I have six email accounts. Five I managed to load correctly. When I try to load the sixth (whose incoming and outgoing servers are in.postassi and out.postassi respectively) I can't close the upload. The following error message is returned to me: "login to in.postassi failed. Could not open socket: DNS resolution failed". Can anyone suggest how to remedy this? Thank you
mossman Ambassador
in.postassi and out.postassi are not correct server names (that's exactly what the message is saying).
I can't find any mail service called postassi.it etc. so you will need to identify the correct server names yourself...
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@PiergiorgioSensi Sembra qualcosa legato ad Aruba, hai provato queste impostazioni? https://guide.hosting.aruba.it/email/parametri-configurazione-caselle.aspx
Non l'ho mai sentito e si trova solo la pagina d'accesso, puoi dare altre indicazioni su questo servizio?