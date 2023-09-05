Am I the only one who has a weird bar at the bottom of Vivaldi mobile on Android since the last update?
The bar covers the screen content, but cannot be tapped. Instead, it's like tapping directly on the website, the bar is "permeable" so to speak. But since you can't see what you're tapping on, it's quite inconvenient.
The bar even appears over videos in full-screen mode, obscuring part of the video.
The bar has a caret on the left and a plus sign on the right, that both don't do anything.
See screenshot.
photo_2023-09-05_18-28-34.png
Sorry for double-posting.