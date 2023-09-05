  1. Home
Herzlich willkommen im deutschsprachigen Forum von Vivaldi

Einige Links, die Ihnen die Navigation hier und anderswo auf Deutsch erleichtern:

Sie sind natürlich auch willkommen, mit uns in anderen Netzwerken zu chatten:

Subcategories

  • Hier findest du die neuesten Vivaldi Nachrichten und eine Vorschau auf kommende Ereignisse.

    Vivaldi Blog Neuigkeiten
    66
    Topics
    145
    Posts

    TurandotT

    Am I the only one who has a weird bar at the bottom of Vivaldi mobile on Android since the last update?
    The bar covers the screen content, but cannot be tapped. Instead, it's like tapping directly on the website, the bar is "permeable" so to speak. But since you can't see what you're tapping on, it's quite inconvenient.
    The bar even appears over videos in full-screen mode, obscuring part of the video.
    The bar has a caret on the left and a plus sign on the right, that both don't do anything.
    See screenshot.

    photo_2023-09-05_18-28-34.png

    Sorry for double-posting.

  • 556
    Topics
    3083
    Posts

    G

    @Thot said in Zufällige MacOS Abstürze:

    Bei mir schließt sich Vivaldi ab und an, ist aber nicht reproduzierbar für mich.

    Jup, 100% wie bei mir. Ich kann auf einer normalen HTML Seite sein, es kann reddit sein, Vivaldi Forum völlig egal auf welcher Seite.

    Bei mir geht er einfach aus als ob ihn jemand schließen würde und ich muss den Browser "per Hand" neu starten.

    Session Panel habe ich nicht aktiviert da es experimental ist und ich da keine zusätzliche Variable rein bringen möchte.

    @Thot said in Zufällige MacOS Abstürze:

    Vielleicht ein „Schluckauf“ wegen des Refactoring?

    Ja das glaube ich auch. Wie gesagt damit hat es angefangen. Ich finde es auch richtig cool das die Fenster deutlich schneller aufgehen aber ich nehme lieber Stabilität als zufällige, nicht nachvollziehbare Abstürze.

  • 174
    Topics
    709
    Posts

    W

    Hallo,

    Ich würde gern Kalender- und Maiintegration unter iOS.

    Vielleicht auch nur aus Platzgründen bei der Tabletversion?

    Mit freundlichen Grüßen
    Willly

  • 904
    Topics
    5131
    Posts

  • Alles was nicht mit Vivaldi zu tun hat. Bitte keine Themen über Politik, Rassismus, Religion.

    73
    Topics
    1263
    Posts

  • Alles was älter als 1 Jahr ist oder gelöst ist.

    569
    Topics
    3382
    Posts

    G

    Die Implementierung von keepass2android funktioniert nun in Android. Siehe Titel des Thread.
    Beste Grüße

