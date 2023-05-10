P

The Cybertruck is Coming

Larry Ellison is the Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder of Oracle Software. Their software will be used in the Tesla Cybertruck Police car.

We are expecting an announcement soon about the Cybertruck Delivery Event in Texas, probably next month. Many vehicles have been seen on the roads being tested. Here are some key points from the Order Page for the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass. With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on. With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease. Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job. From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air. Now entering a new class of strength, speed and versatility—only possible with an all-electric design. The powerful drivetrain and low center of gravity provides extraordinary traction control and torque—enabling acceleration from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and up to 500 miles of range.

Will the Ford F150 lightning be able to compete when Ford are losing money on every sale, and the UAW are demanding massive pay increases for the assembly line workers?

Meanwhile, Tesla is planning to triple their workforce at the Austin Gigafactory from 20,000 currently, to 60,000 to prepare for the Cybertruck production ramp. At the end of 2022, there were 12,300 employees. They already have over 2 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck.