@Aaron It is interesting to hear about different perspectives, but Tesla clearly has a market advantage due to its higher margins and premium products.

Volvo, VW, Ford, BMW, etc., are leaving the Chinese market, and BYD are selling surplus inventory at discount prices. They have ordered 17 huge ship transporters to export their cars to other markets, but they are meeting resistance in Europe and elsewhere, who object to Chinese government subsidies to undercut locally produced vehicles.

I am happy to see more EVs on the road, whoever makes them. Nearly all Teslas in the UK come from China, as we need right-hand drive models. Our auto-industry was taken over decades ago by the Indians and Chinese.

China needs to stop burning coal before we will take their claim of a having a green transformation policy seriously. Their huge investments in Solar energy are still not enough to offset the increased demand for electricity.