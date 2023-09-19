We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Volvo will end production of diesel vehicles
Volvo will end production of diesel vehicles by early 2024.
Unlike VW, Volvo are living in the real world, and are making plans to transition to EVs.
“Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines: they generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers and zero tailpipe emissions,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said in the press release.
No doubt, their forward-looking policy is primarily because they are owned by Geely, a Chinese Automotive manufacturer.
Aaron Translator
China’s green transformation policy is really not just a talk, but a gradual advancement.
Pesala Ambassador
@Aaron The problem is that China is making and selling mostly plug-in hybrids, which are diesel or petrol powered, and have all the high maintenance costs of regular ICE vehicles.
They are ICE vehicles, not EVs, unless the battery is big enough to commute solely using battery power. And if they can do that, why not scrap the internal combustion drive train, add a larger battery pack, and build more fast DC charging points?
Buy a Tesla with 600 km of range if you can afford it, or some other BEV brand with 200 km of range if not.
Aaron Translator
@Pesala said in Volvo will end production of diesel vehicles:
mostly plug-in hybrids
I don't have statistics on this, so I can't judge your conclusion.
Judging only based on my personal subjective feeling, there are more pure electric drives, which can even be said to be mainstream models.
In Shanghai, hybrid vehicles can register with green license plates and be treated as new energy vehicles (environmentally friendly vehicles). However, in Beijing, only pure electric vehicles can register for green license plates and are not subject to the traffic restriction policy.
Tesla has had too much negative news about driving safety. At least I won't buy it
@Aaron said in Volvo will end production of diesel vehicles:
Tesla has had too much negative news about driving safety. At least I won't buy it
This has to be the worst possible reason for not buying a Tesla. Time and Time again, they win official tests as the safest vehicles on the planet. Not only are you less likely to be involved in an accident, if you are, the risk of death or serious injury is the lowest of all cars on the road.
Aaron Translator
@Pesala
In many accidents involving serious casualties due to loss of braking control, Tesla officials have not provided strong evidence to prove their innocence. On the contrary, the official attitude is to avoid public opinion as much as possible.
I don't deny that Tesla is the most advanced electric car manufacturer in the world. But it is also undeniable that it is not the only most advanced, China has many.
In fact, Tesla was only popular in China in the first few years, but in recent years, we have had too many choices, and Tesla has no market advantage.
@Aaron It is interesting to hear about different perspectives, but Tesla clearly has a market advantage due to its higher margins and premium products.
Volvo, VW, Ford, BMW, etc., are leaving the Chinese market, and BYD are selling surplus inventory at discount prices. They have ordered 17 huge ship transporters to export their cars to other markets, but they are meeting resistance in Europe and elsewhere, who object to Chinese government subsidies to undercut locally produced vehicles.
I am happy to see more EVs on the road, whoever makes them. Nearly all Teslas in the UK come from China, as we need right-hand drive models. Our auto-industry was taken over decades ago by the Indians and Chinese.
China needs to stop burning coal before we will take their claim of a having a green transformation policy seriously. Their huge investments in Solar energy are still not enough to offset the increased demand for electricity.
Aaron Translator
@Pesala said in Volvo will end production of diesel vehicles:
Tesla clearly has a market advantage due to its higher margins and premium products.
My personal feeling is that Tesla’s market advantage is no longer that high, at least in China. Of course, I have no data to support this view because I am not engaged in research in this area.
According to my personal understanding, the Chinese government’s introduction of Tesla is to let it become a “catfish” and promote the development of China’s local electric vehicle market.
Speaking of government subsidies, all I know is that the government provides subsidies to customers who purchase electric vehicles. I don’t know whether there are specific subsidies for manufacturers.
@Pesala said in Volvo will end production of diesel vehicles:
China needs to stop burning coal before we will take their claim of a having a green transformation policy seriously. Their huge investments in Solar energy are still not enough to offset the increased demand for electricity.
The Chinese government has set goals for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. Based on my decades of living experience in China, I believe that this goal will be achieved on schedule or even ahead of schedule. Just like the Chinese government’s poverty alleviation campaign.