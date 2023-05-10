I just found out my local bus company is starting to operate driverless busses - this has come faster than I expected.

I will be interested to see how the pilot goes.

I know that many places already use driverless trains, but there is a big difference between a dedicated rail and when it has to share the road with other vehicles.

The cynic in me thinks that even though they will eventually not need to pay a driver, I doubt the tickets will cost any less.

Here's a link for anyone interested - https://www.cavforth.com

Would you want to use driverless public transport?