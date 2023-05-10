We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Driverless public transport?
-
I just found out my local bus company is starting to operate driverless busses - this has come faster than I expected.
I will be interested to see how the pilot goes.
I know that many places already use driverless trains, but there is a big difference between a dedicated rail and when it has to share the road with other vehicles.
The cynic in me thinks that even though they will eventually not need to pay a driver, I doubt the tickets will cost any less.
Here's a link for anyone interested - https://www.cavforth.com
Would you want to use driverless public transport?
-
As with all new technology I'm sceptical by default, until it's proven itself to work.
There have been some pilots here with small passenger vehicles driving very very slowly in public spaces with only pedestrian traffic. These things are mostly just gimmicks - it would in most cases just be faster to walk. So far I've not heard about one hitting anyone though, so that's promising
I certainly will not be queuing up to be one of the first to jump into one of these "deathtraps"
-
Tesla Self-driving 11.3.6 from San Francisco to Corte Madera with zero input.
Driving in the rain at night on city streets.
Latest version is 11.4.1, rolling out to some employees. I fully expect to see a wide adoption this year, and the number of Tesla drivers using FSD will scale rapidly. 2024 should see it come to Europe.
Tesla FSD is not limited to certain routes. It can drive anywhere using vision and map data, utilising Neural Networks.
-
@Pathduck I feel a bit more optimistic about this trial route because it will be operating a decent distance on motorways with no pedestrians or cyclists to contend with.
In those circumstances, the motorways have crash barriers either side by default, and a heavy bus will have more inertia than all the other cars around it, so it's probably safer to be in the bus than another car on the road
-
greybeard Ambassador
-
@LonM, I don't see such a big problem in public transport with a fixed route , this is perfectly acceptable for an AI with relatively low speeds in urban transport, it's not the same as in a car with random routes and speed in unknown areas, where there can be confusion on long trips. There the requirements for an AI are much higher. Multiple accidents with Teslas show it and they themselves have already stated that their promotions have been made on pre-programmed and controlled routes, which naturally were cleared without incident.
-
@Catweazle Safety is enhanced when Autopilot is engaged. (Source: Tesla 2022 Impact Report.)
Number of Vehicular Accidents
Per Million Miles (2022)
- 0.18 Autopilot Engaged (mostly highway miles)
- 0.31 FSD Beta Engaged (mostly non-highway miles)
- 0.68 No Active Safety Features Engaged
- 1.53 Total U.S. Vehicle Fleet (based on data of Tesla vehicles and NHSTA data of vehicles)
Many so-called accidents involving autopilot were driver error, e.g. pressing the accelerator instead of the brake, which will override autopilot, or driver failing to pay attention (as required when using autopilot).
-
@Pesala, anyway in urban públic transport with fixed routes and relativ low speed, self driving AIs are less problematic.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
One should be very careful with these things.
For me, the question is whether this is desirable at all.
In any case, Autopilot is far from being as mature as Elon Musk keeps making it out to be.
Recent information proves this once again.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ingolftopf Of course, self-driving cars should be very careful, and they are — much more so than human drivers.
Autonomous cars are already a reality. Tesla FSD vs Waymo.
The big difference between Tesla FSD and Waymo, is that Waymo is ring-fenced to certain areas, and cannot drive on highways. The general solution is much harder to solve, but the advantages are immense. FSD has now gone out to a couple of cars in Australia and Europe, and to all eligible cars in North America.
Recent misinformation proves nothing. It focuses on individual cases, not the full statistical set of billions of miles driven on Autopilot. FSD is a step-change beyond Autopilot.
-
In recent news, a Cruise robotic car runs over a pedestrian, but one should not miss the point that she was knocked into the robot-car’s path by a human driven car. The driver failed to stop. The best collision avoidance system could not always avoid a collision. The Cruise vehicle did the right thing and stopped a.s.a.p. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was then trapped under the vehicle.
-
@Pesala, accidents happen and are not avoidable, especially if there is human interference.
An advanced AI, by definition, makes much fewer errors than a human (technical failures aside).
But this is valid for a well-developed AI, which in the past was not always the case, introducing an autopilot too soon in cars, IMHO, with resulting accidents in a traffic of human drivers too unpredictable and chaotic, where there are no exist the ideal situations, provided for in the tests.
-
Adding too soon AI in cars
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/interactive/2023/tesla-autopilot-crash-analysis/