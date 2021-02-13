S&P Inclusion

Tesla stock is effectively included now as the index funds had to purchase by end of trading today. The closing price on Friday 18th was $695.

£2,208 invested in 7 shares on 16th November is now worth £3,585.40

As expected, the last week has been a roller-coaster ride, and that is likely to continue.

Tesla x10 in five to ten years = $6,950?

BBC Business News Article

With a market capitalisation of more than $600bn, Tesla now ranks as the most valuable car maker in the world and the sixth most valuable company on Wall Street, behind tech giants such as Apple and Amazon.

Traditional wall-street analysts continue to under-estimate the true value of Tesla because they value it as a car company. It is much more than that. It is also a Solar Power company, an Energy company, and a software company. Although it is true that the current price is inflated, the key point is that Tesla continues to invest $Billions in growth. The Biden administration is likely to encourage the transition to clean, sustainable energy and zero emissions transport. Many European countries have plans to ban the sales of Internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

The transition to new technology will be much swifter than most people realise. Reflect on what happened to cameras, TVs, and computers over the last two decades. Who uses a horse for transport nowadays. Henry Ford made them obsolete. ICE cars will soon be obsolete for regular transport — they will be for collectors and enthusiasts, just for pleasure, like horses are now. Even driving will be that people sometimes do for fun, not due to necessity, because cars will drive themselves more safely than average human drivers. There will be a huge insurance premium to pay if you want to drive your car.

Bookmark this post and come back in five years to see if any of this came true.