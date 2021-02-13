🚀 Tesla to Mars 🚀
The Tesla roadster launched on February 6th 2018 will reach its closest approach to Mars on 7th October.
Meanwhile, the Tesla Stock Price may be heading for the Moon after the Q3 report coming soon.
Wall Street does not seem to understand yet, but the facts are clear enough, and Elon Musk usually achieves what he claims he will do.
- Sixty-fold increase in battery production by 2030
- 50% Year on Year Growth in vehicle production
- Texas Giga factory is now 4 square miles after adding 381 more acres. Footings are being poured just 10 weeks since starting this huge project.
- Texas and Berlin factories will be producing vehicles next year.
- Stock price rose 876.7% since this time last year ($48.93 to $429.01 at close today).
Tesla Releases Full Self-driving Beta Software
The full self-driving software, which Elon Musk has been using on his daily commute for some time, has now been released to a select few beta testers.
The Beta version is not yet fully autonomous, but drives from point A to B without intervention from the driver. Like Autopilot, it still requires the driver to rest a hand on the steering wheel and be ready to intervene at a moment's notice.
Tesla cars are fitted with the hardware for FSD, but the software is an expensive upgrade — now increased to $12,000. Why is it worth so much? When it is ready for real-world robo-taxi use it will pay for itself many times over. In my opinion truly autonomous driving will be available by the end of 2021.
Tesla stock has now fallen below $420 due to the uncertainty during the US election and Covid-19 pandemic, so it is a great buying opportunity.
Listen to Billionaire Investor Ron Baron on the future of Tesla.
Tesla to Join S&P Index
We heard this before, but now it has been officially announced.
The Market is Open reports on S&P inclusion.
Anyone who bought the stock at $408 on Monday just made about $100 a share in a couple of days.
Nine days after the announcement, the share price closed at a record high of $574, making the market cap over half a $Trillion.
@Pesala said in Tesla to Mars and the Moon:
£2,208 invested in 7 shares on 16th November is now worth £3,108
Is it what you own (7 shares)?
@Ornorm My supporter bought the shares on my behalf with donations given for my needs. Leaving money in a bank earning next to zero interest is not a sensible thing to do.
Investing in a green future is a win/win option. Tesla can borrow more money based on the increasing value of the company, accelerating the transition to EVs, Solar, HVAC, and other projects that they are working on.
If I don't need to use the funds before I die, they will be sold to support a meditation centre. If I do need to use them next year, or the year after, one or two shares can be sold for more than the amount invested.
@Pesala Then I hope they go to Mars so, in any case, they can be sold and used properly.
Three weeks after the announcement, the share price closed at a record high of $641.76. In trading before the market opens the share price is now at $664.55. Just two weeks to S&P inclusion on 21st December. Don't be surprised to see the price pass $700, though it may well fall back to more realistic levels in the New Year as the US Pandemic takes hold, and factories may be closed.
- £2,208 invested in 7 shares on 16th November is currently worth £3,468.
On Day 138 of construction the enormous Terafactory at Austin, Texas is rapidly taking shape and construction proceeds 24/7 with three shifts. Production is expected to start around May 2021.
It's strange - sometimes Pesala turns into this guy:
@Pathduck Investing in a greener, pollution free future instead of investing in banks that allegedly do money-laundering.
-
S&P Inclusion
Tesla stock is effectively included now as the index funds had to purchase by end of trading today. The closing price on Friday 18th was $695.
- £2,208 invested in 7 shares on 16th November is now worth £3,585.40
As expected, the last week has been a roller-coaster ride, and that is likely to continue.
- Tesla x10 in five to ten years = $6,950?
With a market capitalisation of more than $600bn, Tesla now ranks as the most valuable car maker in the world and the sixth most valuable company on Wall Street, behind tech giants such as Apple and Amazon.
Traditional wall-street analysts continue to under-estimate the true value of Tesla because they value it as a car company. It is much more than that. It is also a Solar Power company, an Energy company, and a software company. Although it is true that the current price is inflated, the key point is that Tesla continues to invest $Billions in growth. The Biden administration is likely to encourage the transition to clean, sustainable energy and zero emissions transport. Many European countries have plans to ban the sales of Internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030.
The transition to new technology will be much swifter than most people realise. Reflect on what happened to cameras, TVs, and computers over the last two decades. Who uses a horse for transport nowadays. Henry Ford made them obsolete. ICE cars will soon be obsolete for regular transport — they will be for collectors and enthusiasts, just for pleasure, like horses are now. Even driving will be that people sometimes do for fun, not due to necessity, because cars will drive themselves more safely than average human drivers. There will be a huge insurance premium to pay if you want to drive your car.
Bookmark this post and come back in five years to see if any of this came true.
The closing price on Thursday 31st December was $705.67, after a maximum of $718.72 during the day.
£2,208 invested in 7 shares on 16th November is now worth £3,624.48.
We are still waiting for an announcement about reaching the 500,000 vehicle target for 2020, which Elon set in 2014, and was widely thought to be impossible by the so-called market analysts.
In February, Ark Invest set a five-year target of $1,400 ($7,000 pre-split), which was ridiculed by many. It is not looking so silly now.
Is the Bubble About to Burst?
Tesla fell 450 vehicles short of their 2020 delivery target of 500,00 with production slightly over half a million.
The stock closed yesterday at $735.11, but overnight has soared to $750.90! When will it slow down or start falling? I hope it does fall, so that I can invest some more.
- £2,208 invested in 7 shares on 16th November is worth £3,867.39, just over seven weeks later.
Update: No sign of a slowdown yet. The stock closed at $755.98 on 6th January, with my investment up 176%.
Latest: I guess it must go down eventually, but it is still climbing like crazy. At market close on 8th January it was $880.
- £2,208 invested is now worth £4,539.81 (up 206%)
It is not all about Electric Cars
Green energy is an even bigger market, and Tesla is heavily invested in battery technology and solar panels.
Joe Biden already showed his intent by cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris agreement. Legacy auto and power is on its way down to being worthless.
- At market close on 20th January Tesla stock had fallen back to $850.45
- £2,208 invested on 16th November is now worth £4,363.12 (up 197.6%)
@Pesala said in Tesla to Mars and the Moon:
I guess it must go down eventually, but it is still climbing like crazy.
The price finally dropped today after the Q4 2020 announcements, so I was able to invest in another ten shares @ $794.73.
Update: As expected, the price recovered after the weekend and closed at $872.79 on February 2nd.
Texas Gigafactory Progress
Day 195 - 2nd Feb 2021. Music is Venkatesananda by Jesse Gallagher.
Not the most recent updated, but the most beautiful one from last week.
Compare to Day 201. Just six days later and the steel framework is approaching completion.
Long Wheel-base Tesla
S&P and Tesla Falling Fast
At first sight, it may seem that the Bubble has burst, but it is nothing to worry about. There are many factors combining to push the price down at the moment. It is a great buying opportunity if you do your homework.
I had to ask my supporter to sell the shares because he is returning to Sri Lanka, but it was all good, as another supporter bought them back again after two days at a lower price. I would have waited a few more days if my crystal ball was working properly, but it is a bit blurred.
Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily on Tesla Volatility.
Update: $653.20 at market close on 3rd March after another rough day for US stocks.
Latest News
- I now have one more share @ $576.40 on special offer. Total investment is currently down by about 12%, but I am sure it will recover before long.
- India is negotiating with Tesla to build a car factory there, promising lower production costs than China
- China is exporting the Model 3 to Japan, where sales are booming now due to the lower production and shipping costs being passed on to customers
- The compact hatchback "Model 2" (not officially named yet) is due to start production in October
- Tesla might build houses for the workers at Giga Texas, lending money to them to buy the houses
- FSD Beta will be available to many more Tesla owners in a week or two. Elon Musk Tweet:
@elonmusk 6th Mar: Due to high levels of demand for FSD Beta, adding “Download Beta” button to Service section of car display in ~10 days. If you want the Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta downloaded to your car, let us know. Doubling beta program size now with 8.2 & probably 10X size with 8.3. Still be careful, but it’s getting mature.
What Just Happened?
When I woke up from my afternoon nap, the price was $674 and my investment was worth £1,260 more in one day! That is 5% up in 16 weeks, when it was almost 11% down yesterday.
Update: Almost $700 two days later.
Cathie Wood expects it to continue climbing fast.