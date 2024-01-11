Google just announced their netx big additions to Android Auto, including improvements tailored for electric vehicles such as real-time battery information sharing on Google Maps, which provides estimated battery levels upon arrival, suggests charging stops, and estimates charging times. Users can also send planned trips from their Google Maps on their Android or iOS phones directly to their Google-integrated vehicles.

Additional features include Google Chrome browser integration, currently in beta testing for some vehicles, which enables users to shop online or access saved bookmarks while their vehicle is parked. New entertainment apps, such as PBS Kids and Crunchyroll, and weather updates from The Weather Channel app are also being introduced. The availability of digital car keys is also expanding, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles using supported Android and iOS phones.

These new additions, along with the recent official support from Microsoft Teams that we mentioned a couple of days ago, are shaping the path to make the platform a viable alternative to Apple CarPlay.