Wtf is Vivaldi and what is it good for? Why y'all here?
So just curious wtf this is.... Why it's different. Thanks
@Suhkmuhballllz It's simply the best and most customizable browser available!
I am here to learn more about it and celebrate what I do know of it!
RiveDroite Ambassador
@Suhkmuhballllz so you registered for a forum for something you don't know?!
@RiveDroite yeah I'm into trying new things like going to restaurants or pubs you never been to. Just show up and check it out kind of guy.
RiveDroite Ambassador
@Suhkmuhballllz good for you! I'd suggest you download Vivaldi then!
@Suhkmuhballllz Some key benefits of Vivaldi:
- They will never sell your data. Privacy is a top priority.
- It has a built-in email client, so you can manage your life from one application. Also includes a Calendar and Feeds.
- Highly customisable: Keyboard shortcuts, Mouse Gestures, Menus, Toolbars, and Themes can be modified to optimise your workflow. Even more modifications are possible using CSS and Javascript.
- Powerful tab organisation with Tab Stacks, Tab Tiling, Saved Sessions, Workspaces and Pinned Tabs.
- Built-in Translator from Lingvanex that supports over 100 languages. Hosted on Vivaldi’s own servers so that your data privacy is not compromised.
- Web Panels to manage favourite sites in a side bar. Show/hide them with a click, shortcut, or mouse gesture.
- Built-in Tracker Cookie and Ad-Blocking.
TravellinBob
@Suhkmuhballllz In a nutshell, it beats the shit out of any other browser I've used, especially Chrome. So much stuff on it I neither need nor use, iit does what I want it to do how I want to do it, and it seems to work on any OS - Windows, iOS, Linux of all flavours, Android (for your mobile phones). Oh, and the user community is first class when it comes to help, support, education and entertainment (via user blogs, the forum and its own social media channel via Mastodon).
Give it a whirl, you won't regret.
If you never used mouse gestures you don't know what you have been missing. Same with other built in features, and every user's needs are different. Vivaldi makes it easy to find out what those needs are and gives you all the options without having to try a trillion extensions. Just turn it on or off, your choice. Plus all the other reasons already mentioned.
Also: most helpful community I know.
@Suhkmuhballllz
There are only two civilizations in the world.
Those who use washlet, Those who use Vivaldi.
@shifte Wait, there’s a shower people go number 2 in? How practical. Vivaldi or , hmm… Why not both?
I feel something is wrong...
@shifte Your image is missing this title:
"Look Ma! my first AI crap done with CrashPilot!"
@TravellinBob thank you. Exactly the answers I was looking for.
@shifte I don’t see what’s wrong. Looks like a normal day in the washlet to me.
@luetage LOL, this person used beaming by Startrek Technologies from bed to bathroom and stuck in porcelan, caused this is failure with transport buffer.
Why y'all here?
Because Vivaldi is a nice browser and i am so addicted to this extraordinary browser.
securely4024
Vivaldi is one of the best browsers out there. Maybe you would be tempted to compare it to Brave or Firefox in terms of privacy. However, although both Brave and Firefox offer a great level of privacy —even a little more than Vivaldi in some cases, for example, at protecting against browser fingerprinting—, Vivaldi have the best privacy-usability ratio. With Vivaldi you are not getting just a browser, but a complete suit for all your personal needs: you obtain an integrated mail platform, an integrated markdown-compatible notes app, a feed reader, a translator (hosted by Vivaldi), a calendar, a mail hosted by Vivaldi. Vivladi offers you to sync a lot of the previous data in an end-to-end encrypted manner, with the data hosted in Iceland by themselves.
So a lot of extensions or more apps that would be needed become unecessary when you have Vivaldi on your devices. This a great avantage because the attack surface is reduced (so you have fewer points of potential failure by you or vulnerability by the system) and you have to trust fewer people: the team at Vivaldi, and not a lot of enterprises.
Vivaldi offers a lot of versatility and flexibility in browser costumization and a lot of options for making navigation a powerful thing. For example, you can put easily various tabs side-by-side, so you can make a research while writing an article. I haven't seen any other browser that offers such level of flexibility, security, privacy, all combined.
They also have a very sustainable business model that guarantee they will not let the browser nor the services they offer for a long time.
For example, one of the greates features in Vivaldi is the option to set up search engines and search on those by typing a prefixed key or various keys. In default, you must press d to serch with DuckDuckGo, or s to search with Startpage. This is better and more intuitive than even the DDG bangs!
wintercoast
I'm going to be a (friendly) contrarian. Although I love Vivaldi for its features and customisability most users simply don't care for that. They'll just use whatever is put in front of them, e.g., Chrome, Edge or Safari.
Other users prioritise just security and privacy, so might be satisfied with Brave and Firefox.
There is no "best browser" as such, independently of your hierarchy of values. What we can say is that Vivaldi is objectively the most feature-rich and customisable (to my knowledge) of the browsers. But whether you value features and customisability is subjective.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Suhkmuhballllz If you're on Mastodon you might be interested in a live talk that will be taking place today where we'll discuss precisely this topic!
You can join us by going into this link and logging in to your Mastodon account. The room will open at the time of the event.