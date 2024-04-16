Vivaldi is one of the best browsers out there. Maybe you would be tempted to compare it to Brave or Firefox in terms of privacy. However, although both Brave and Firefox offer a great level of privacy —even a little more than Vivaldi in some cases, for example, at protecting against browser fingerprinting—, Vivaldi have the best privacy-usability ratio. With Vivaldi you are not getting just a browser, but a complete suit for all your personal needs: you obtain an integrated mail platform, an integrated markdown-compatible notes app, a feed reader, a translator (hosted by Vivaldi), a calendar, a mail hosted by Vivaldi. Vivladi offers you to sync a lot of the previous data in an end-to-end encrypted manner, with the data hosted in Iceland by themselves.

So a lot of extensions or more apps that would be needed become unecessary when you have Vivaldi on your devices. This a great avantage because the attack surface is reduced (so you have fewer points of potential failure by you or vulnerability by the system) and you have to trust fewer people: the team at Vivaldi, and not a lot of enterprises.

Vivaldi offers a lot of versatility and flexibility in browser costumization and a lot of options for making navigation a powerful thing. For example, you can put easily various tabs side-by-side, so you can make a research while writing an article. I haven't seen any other browser that offers such level of flexibility, security, privacy, all combined.

They also have a very sustainable business model that guarantee they will not let the browser nor the services they offer for a long time.

For example, one of the greates features in Vivaldi is the option to set up search engines and search on those by typing a prefixed key or various keys. In default, you must press d to serch with DuckDuckGo, or s to search with Startpage. This is better and more intuitive than even the DDG bangs!