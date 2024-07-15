Edge vs Vivaldi
-
DJLConsulting
In the middle of a critical and very public work situation Edge froze. And when thawed, refroze. And so on. I opened Vivaldi, which seems to be able to manage resources much more efficiently, and no issue at all.
Very tempted to wipe Windows and install Linux, as I did twenty years ago on my only other Windows machine.
-
@DJLConsulting Only you can decide. Use vivaldi as main browser for a while and see how it suits to your public work situations.
Same as Linux, you can of course wipe and switch anytime, but you can also opt for a dual boot solution like q4os (linux is far better/easier than 20 years ago, from a mere user experience point of view)
-
mib2berlin
@DJLConsulting
Hi, if you search the web for "vivadi freeze" you get hundreds of results, change it to "firefox freeze" you will get the same.
It's the same with "lost all tabs" , this can happen with any browser.
The speed and stability of Vivaldi on Linux is amazing, test this you will think you have a new computer.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows