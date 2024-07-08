Hey, I've been a Yandex.Browser user for 2 yrs and still have it installed but rarely touch it and when moving to other chromium-based browsers, I get such a, what's the name for a culture-shock but in the sphere of browsers?

Yandex.browser has made sure that you barely see that ugly chrome UI that you hate so much, the only important url you'll see it is in browser://flags

This not a promotion of Yandex.Browser. It was an accident that I moved to Yandex after using Firefox as my first ever browser of which I didn't think much of browsers.

Ofcourse, the small team of Vivaldi devs are cooking

too fast. They are the Agents of Shield IRL in the browser space. Which browser has ever started as some forum and now nobody can NOT mention this power house of a Browser when mentioning the big boys (Firefox and its forks, Brave etc). Bruh, you can NOT see three (at least techie videos) in a row and not come across the Vivaldi icon on the taskbar.

I mean, there's gonna be a time when i've gotta visit those browser urls (vivaldi://extensions etc) and there you're slapped in the face wth that chrome UI you revile so much. I know, you may be wondering, "this whole rant is absolutely unnecessary" and you are 100% right. My ramble is of that dilemma of shilling for Vivaldi and the PTSD after visiting the chrome urls. It's kind of when you buy a sweet fruit but when you go to eat it, you come across this black spot. Of course it doesn't get thrown away, it's just a spot you have the rest of the fruit to enjoy.![alt text](![image url](![image url](