Ramble: The dilemma of hating Chrome but being a Vivaldi fanboy
Hey, I've been a Yandex.Browser user for 2 yrs and still have it installed but rarely touch it and when moving to other chromium-based browsers, I get such a, what's the name for a culture-shock but in the sphere of browsers?
Yandex.browser has made sure that you barely see that ugly chrome UI that you hate so much, the only important url you'll see it is in browser://flags
This not a promotion of Yandex.Browser. It was an accident that I moved to Yandex after using Firefox as my first ever browser of which I didn't think much of browsers.
Ofcourse, the small team of Vivaldi devs are cooking
too fast. They are the Agents of Shield IRL in the browser space. Which browser has ever started as some forum and now nobody can NOT mention this power house of a Browser when mentioning the big boys (Firefox and its forks, Brave etc). Bruh, you can NOT see three (at least techie videos) in a row and not come across the Vivaldi icon on the taskbar.
I mean, there's gonna be a time when i've gotta visit those browser urls (vivaldi://extensions etc) and there you're slapped in the face wth that chrome UI you revile so much. I know, you may be wondering, "this whole rant is absolutely unnecessary" and you are 100% right. My ramble is of that dilemma of shilling for Vivaldi and the PTSD after visiting the chrome urls. It's kind of when you buy a sweet fruit but when you go to eat it, you come across this black spot. Of course it doesn't get thrown away, it's just a spot you have the rest of the fruit to enjoy.
mib2berlin
@Kjala
Hi, you mean the small Vivaldi team should waist developer time to create an own UI for a page a user open
oncea few times per Year?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Kjala Adding all internal chrome://.... settings to Vivaldi Settings page is planned. But the priority is less.
@mib2berlin Well, while UI is way below the bugs, the settings ( which i notice that in chromium browsers, they don't have that much of an effect as Firefox, where if you change font using userChrome.css, you need to force your font changes using the font settings in about:preferences and that's too powerful of a setting), and so forth, it's still worth it to point this out. We can't assume this doesn't exist.
Maybe much later on or gradually, some of these pages will be integrated with the settings page or something like that. Just like you're Samsung galaxy experience isn't the same as a stock android experience.
mib2berlin
@Kjala
I am not against getting more internal Chromium pages into the vivaldi://settings, maybe the extension page is not the best example.
I need to find the switch to enable or remove an extension real quick, I don't care what the page looks like.
Or do you meant the user should reach this page from the Vivaldi settings page?
Cheers, mib
TravellinBob
I was always under the impression that Yandex was riddled with spyware passing search histories and personal data to Vladimir Vladimirovich's henchmen in Moscow. Perhaps I was misinformed, but as much as I dislike Google, I would prefer them to have that data than the Russian state security operatives.
@TravellinBob Well, Alice thinks I'm Russian, of which I'm not. Yandex is a clean browser if you don't consider the Russian government to be a threat to you. So why should I be concerned with spyware when I don't consider RF to be a threat (threat model)and 2. Yandex is a company that once thought of shifting to Israel only to realise that Russians were the heartbeat of their wealth and success, and isn't even a trully Russian tech company. Related companies like Brave, mozilla and Yandex will eventually find themselves in controversies. 3. I hate Google and the United States is a threat to me indirectly.
Должен ли я сказать, какое большое влияние они оказывают на мою страну и насколько наш президент похож на местного вождя при президенте Соединенных Штатов?
My first browser was Firefox, not even Google Chrome. 4. Yandex, despite the company, is a great browser, and with a Yandex ID, Yandex has unparalleled synchronisation between devices. And the feature to translate and summarize videos using AI is a pretty cool feature, especially when a video has no subtitles or chapters. Yandex.Browser has a very refined look that even Opera One can't replicate. It's very much a finished product. Plus when bundled with other Yandex services like Yandex.Disk, Yandex.Mail, Yandex.Calendar, Yandex.Browser becomes a very good daily driver. And then there's Atom browser which Immediately upon Startup fries my CPU without stopping 100%.
@mib2berlin Something like that. Sometimes I try testing compatibilty with Firefox addons or maybe after importing from another chromium browser, i'm redirected to the extensions page. So it would be nice to see that as part of Vivaldi's UI instead of chrome. But I can say that different browsers have different priorities. Features considered of high priority in Vivaldi might be considered of low priority in Brave. Features in Brave might be considered of low priority in Firefox and so forth. Those priorities I respect but this is a very interesting thing to ponder.
Radioastron
Interesting. I've always been curious about the differences between Yandex and Chrome.
It seems like Yandex, while similar to Chrome, has to offer something more impressive or unique to stand out. That's pretty cool. Of course, calling Yandex a copy of Chrome might be a bit of an exaggeration, because by that logic, Vivaldi would be a copy too. But I think you get what I mean.
wintercoast
@Kjala for myself, no one browser is better than all others in all features, so my default ends up being what I consider to be the best overall at a point in time. And it matters more to me on desktop than on mobile, as that's where you have the most control.
Right now, I have Vivaldi as default on desktop (Windows), with Opera and Brave as main alternates.
I have Opera as default on Android.
I have Brave as default on iPad.
Though these last two are less "sticky."
I've pretty much always had Chrome installed on desktop but I've never considered it good enough to be my default, even before all the Big Tech issues with Google became a thing.
@Radioastron Yandex is like what Chrome could be. Both are dumbed down browsers but one clearly holds up on every level except cpu usage which is a crown held by Chrome and Ungoogled Chromium in this case.