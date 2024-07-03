Up-to-date list of search engines which support Vivaldi
-
lydiam Supporters
I was wondering if we have anywhere an up-to-date list of search engines which provide revenue to Vivaldi (as well as, ideally, which support Vivaldi most/least). I found conflicting reports as to whether Qwant did so, and I wondered if Ecosia & DuckDuckGo were continuing to do so even given having launched their own browser.
-
@lydiam Partner engines are preinstalled. Vivaldi only receives revenue when you use a default engine with functioning referral. Some of the default engines don’t make money, for example Google and Wikipedia, they are there because of user demand. I have no idea which engine gives the most, but I would suspect Bing can’t be far off.
So, you could reset your engines in settings, or copy them over from a fresh profile. The list of defaults is dependent on region too.