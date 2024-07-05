We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Forums 19th of July between 10:00 and 12:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
Solved Friday poll: who here uses Snapshots?
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Yes folks, it's Friday again, which means two things: 1. the weekend is almost here, and 2. it's time for a new poll!
Do you use (or have you ever used) our Snapshots, and if so, on which platform?
In case anyone doesn't know what they are, Snapshots are versions released before Stable launches, where you can try out the latest features and help us catch pesky bugs. You can go to our blog to see and download the latest version available for desktop, Android or iOS (they're all listed on the right side of the site).
Head to Vivaldi.net to cast your vote!
-
It looks like most of the votes came from the non Snappy-users (34%), followed by those who use Snapshots on both desktop and mobile (30%), only on desktop (18%) and only on mobile (9%).
We're always grateful for early feedback on new versions, so if you belong to the first group, maybe you can try using the Snapshots sometime soon?
Thanks for participating in this week's poll! A new one is already in place, so go cast your votes!
-
@marialeal yes, since they first became available. linux.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@marialeal Stable and Snapshot: Android, Windows, Linux. Since the beginning.
-
barbudo2005
Only Stable on Windows 10.
You could use my poll for next Friday.
-
@barbudo2005 haha thanks, I've seen it, I am keeping a close eye on those discussions
-
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
Most of the time I'm solely using Snapshots on both desktop and mobile. If something's wonky enough to be an annoyance, I'll switch back to stable until it's resolved.
-
Thot Supporters Ambassador Translator
Never used Stable.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Actually, always on Linux and Android.
But you should be aware that they are still “experimental”.
I've never experienced any real chaos.
The great Vivaldi team and the very good volunteers, the 'Sopranos', do too good a job for that.
Major errors are always corrected very quickly with a new update.
It's simply a great story.
-
@marialeal Uh, do I say Yes or No? I mean, it isn't the Snapshot channel, but it isn't Stable either.
-
Who even uses Stable?
BTW I am still waiting for Snapshot flatpak
-
@Stardust said in Friday poll: who here uses Snapshots?:
Who even uses Stable?
windozing horizontallers?
-
@ybjrepnfr said in Friday poll: who here uses Snapshots?:
@Stardust said in Friday poll: who here uses Snapshots?:
Who even uses Stable?
windozing horizontallers?
I am horizontaller too! The best tabs placement!
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I am horizontaller too! The best tabs placement!
Horizontaller means Top?
Isn't this Horizontaller?
-
joeduffus Ambassador
Stable on my main machine, and Snappies everywhere else.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: who here uses Snapshots?:
Horizontaller means Top?
Yes!
Isn't this Horizontaller?
looks more like Verticaller
-
@Stardust Hoprizontaller can also be bottom. It's just not vertical, the way sensible people display their tabs.
-
@Ayespy said in Friday poll: who here uses Snapshots?:
@Stardust Hoprizontaller can also be bottom.
well, technically yes, but true Hoprizontallers use classic layout
It's just not vertical, the way sensible people display their tabs.
this is debate for another Friday poll
-
@Stardust Debate? You might as well debate gravity.
-
@Ayespy oooh, heavy topic.
-
-
