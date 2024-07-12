@marialeal

Said:

Every user is different, so tell us: which is your set of essential features of Vivaldi on desktop?

For next Friday it might be interesting to have this poll:

Which is your set of NEW ESSENTIAL features of Vivaldi on desktop?

Or better yet, in the next Stable update a screen will appear with the 10 most voted requests and you will have to check 3 of them. If you do not, you are not allowed to update Vivaldi.

And the team commits to deliver the winning feature in the next update.