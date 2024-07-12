Solved Friday poll: favorite Desktop features 💻
-
Every user is different, so tell us: which is your set of essential features of Vivaldi on desktop?
This week we have a selection of features for you to vote for (multiple choice allowed!) on our Vivaldi.net homepage. Missing one of your favorites? Let us know here!
-
...and that's a wrap!
Apart from the other features mentioned in some of your comments, here are the results for this week's poll regarding desktop features. As expected, there's no consensus, haha:
- Panels (23%)
- Workspaces (18%)
- Tab Tiling and Themes (17% both)
- Keyboard Shortcuts (13%)
- Mouse Gestures (12%)
Thanks for your participation!
-
@marialeal Quick Commands and Command Chains are missing
-
@marialeal No mail? Give me a few minutes and I could list others ... customizable menus?
-
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
I had to vote for all of them!
-
Semenov-Sherin
Split screen.
-
None of them are important to me, I don't use Mouse Gestures, Workspaces. Tab Tiling rarely, I use my "New Theme 2" dark theme for years.
Let it be Keyboard shortcuts
I think the best feature would be a customizable Speed Dial. (I am still waiting for the list view option!)
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Every user is different, so tell us: which is your set of essential features of Vivaldi on desktop?
For next Friday it might be interesting to have this poll:
Which is your set of NEW ESSENTIAL features of Vivaldi on desktop?
Or better yet, in the next Stable update a screen will appear with the 10 most voted requests and you will have to check 3 of them. If you do not, you are not allowed to update Vivaldi.
And the team commits to deliver the winning feature in the next update.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@marialeal
Now I've understood it too
The "Poll of the week" can be found a little further down on this page https://vivaldi.net.
It does not exist at all on "Vivaldi Mastodon", social.vivaldi.net
I can look for it there for a long time.
Wouldn't it make sense to post it where the other polls are?
I think the participation would be higher there and the polls would be preserved.
-
Thot Supporters Ambassador Translator
What should I say? I think the whole browser is pretty essential for me and is my set, my all in one set.
-
@ingolftopf The polls on the Vivaldi.net homepage are not new, we had them in previous years and have now brought them back. It is a great way to interact with the community here and make that homepage a bit more dynamic. The results are shared here at the Forum at the end of each week and can be checked anytime if you're curious.
This is a totally unrelated project to the polls that our social media team might carry out on social media channels.
-
...and that's a wrap!
Apart from the other features mentioned in some of your comments, here are the results for this week's poll regarding desktop features. As expected, there's no consensus, haha:
- Panels (23%)
- Workspaces (18%)
- Tab Tiling and Themes (17% both)
- Keyboard Shortcuts (13%)
- Mouse Gestures (12%)
Thanks for your participation!
-
Mmarialeal marked this topic as a question
-
Mmarialeal has marked this topic as solved