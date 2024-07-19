Friday poll: how many tabs do you have open?
marialeal Vivaldi Team
New Friday, new poll!
Let's see if this one will turn into a competition, as it is often the case.
How many tabs do you usually have open on desktop? Is it better or worse on mobile?
Head to Vivaldi.net to vote, or let us know here.
Let the tab games begin!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Currently: four.
Or five with this tab
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Mostly over 500 tabs in 9 work areas.
Normally between 2-3 and sometimes up to max 30.
On PC less than 10, unless on project.
On android snappie, 30 to 50.
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
I use Workspaces, but I try to keep only my most used websites open at all times (which are pinned).
Between everything, that's 15 tabs open at once. For the rest, I close after I don't need it anymore. I don't want too many tabs open.
DoctorG Ambassador
Not more than 25-30 tabs (sum).
I am not a tab hoarder.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@marialeal I usually have about five tabs open at the most sometimes I'll leave a pinned tab open that is the start page or speed dial or a homepage depending on what my setting is at the time
Ptitchat Translator
6 tabs.
barbudo2005
Did you know that bookmarks exist?
Or are you just bragging about your 64GB of RAM?
According to Synced Tabs on the windows panel 940 on desktop... Never more than a couple on mobile.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@barbudo2005 No, I have 32 GB Ram and see here:
Less than 10 when no researching something
Linu74 Ambassador
7 Workspaces, 81 Tabs
Linu74
Pesala Ambassador
Four, including the mail tab, which is pinned.
Never more than ten, unless I am testing something to help other forum users.
DoctorG Ambassador
In each workspace not more than 6.
joeduffus Ambassador
Never fewer than about 30, split between various workspaces and not counting 7-8 web panels.
When researching for a writing assignment, I make heavy use of the control key to open links in background tabs so I can traverse them later. Then the tab count can "gust" up to 70 or so.
That leads me to a feature request I've probably made a time or two: It would be fabulous if the Find feature (CTRL-f) could optionally work across multiple tabs. Hmmm.
About 530. Initially I didn't see any use for workspaces. But then I realized that with vivaldi's excellent tab hibernation and lazy load policies, I could use workspaces with very little resource overhead as an alternative to different profiles. This has made keeping tabs open and categorized simple and efficient. Consequently my browser work has become a lot more effective this past year. Well done, Team V.
greybeard Ambassador
@marialeal
Right now only three but I'm sure I'll get up to three cubed within the next half hour.
Most often, 1. Sometimes up to half a dozen, but usually just the active tab. Obviously no workspaces or tab stacks or all that other tab management stuff.