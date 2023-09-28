without any of my usual ironic deliberately OTT histrionics, today i've been genuinely shocked by an accidental discovery in my snappie [ Vivaldi 6.3.3134.3 / Chrome 116.0.5845.195 ]. i used to do this test frequently, but stopped bothering with it some years ago [as the extension was always doing its intended spoofing, 100% of my tests], hence now have no idea just how long [weeks, months, years?] my snappie's html5 canvas fingerprint has been freely available to the interwebz, unspoofed by my now-broken extension of numerous years. bloody hell.

after finding the problem in my default profile, i then retested in a virgin profile, but in both cases... nfg ... snappie's real fingerprint remains available. i then tested in chromium , in which i'd also installed this extension many years ago for the same reason, & found that there it continues to work correctly. not terribly relevant, but just for background info, it also continues to work fine in firefox nightly . Ie, this extension breakage is unique to vivaldi. sigh.

test site: https://browserleaks.com/canvas

original extension, now broken in v: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/canvas-blocker-fingerprin/nomnklagbgmgghhjidfhnoelnjfndfpd

additional extensions subsequently tested, one at a time, in virgin profile [all also nfg]: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/webgl-fingerprint-defende/olnbjpaejebpnokblkepbphhembdicik https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/canvas-fingerprint-defend/lanfdkkpgfjfdikkncbnojekcppdebfp https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/fingerprint-spoofer/facgnnelgcipeopfbjcajpaibhhdjgcp



does anyone who reads this have any clever insights pls?