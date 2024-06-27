Friday polls are back!
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Last week we released a revamped home page for our community site, which includes a weekly poll.
This week we've been asking people how long they've been using Vivaldi. And funnily enough, so far it looks like the first (35%) and second (23%) positions are taken by users who've just found about our browser recently, and those who've been using it since the very beginning.
If you haven't voted yet, head to vivaldi.net and cast your vote before we change it tomorrow!
Aaron Translator
2015
Voted
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@marialeal This is amazing news! I'm so happy to see that the numbers are growing each year!
2015 - 2022.
@ybjrepnfr And you're allowed to be still around?
2016 and still alive
Well I joined the community Jan. 25 2014, the browser & mail clients are just nice perks provided to the best community on the Internet, or did I misunderstand?!
@marialeal Um, as one of the initial testers I was actually using Vivaldi in 2014. Mind you, the number of people who could select that option is limited ...
WOW, 10 years, we are getting old, my 8 years seem like yesterday.
Bring out yer dead
I've been with Vivaldi since it was called Opera Presto!
@CooperDad many here ditto, but opera 15+ broke us; under the new ownership, it really lost its way. ugh.
Opera Presto refugee here as well. Today I am using Vivaldi and Firefox.
@ybjrepnfr said in Friday polls are back!:
many here ditto, but opera 15+ broke us; under the new ownership, it really lost its way. ugh.
saddest day in history of browsers
-
@Stardust Actual saddest day was when Jon left Opera, a couple of years earlier. We just didn't know it yet.
But at least that made him available to start Vivaldi, without which all would be darkness.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@sgunhouse wow, hats off. Certainly not me! It took me another six years to find Vivaldi.
@marialeal I didn't say when in 2014, but it was 2014. November 14th, according to my email archive. II had been a tester on old Opera, so Ruari asked if I'd like to help here. (Not that we didn't all suspect before that ...)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's Friday! Time to check out the new poll!
Thot Ambassador Translator
Use it forever, since it’s existance (Technical Preview 1 or 2, can’t remember).
Also it’s because I had Windows during the time olde Opera was there, I had no Internet during this time, and just installed olde good Opera from CD’s from Computer magazines to have it in offline-mode-use, because I loved it so much, now I use Vivaldi instead, with Inernet-Connection, which came in 2006.