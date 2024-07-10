vivaldi.net and the legacy of My Opera
Greetings. I have a question especially for people who used the old Opera and the My Opera site. What was the experience at My Opera and what do you see inherited or different here? Just curious. Not just the forum but the whole site (vivaldi.net).
Pesala Ambassador
@Kjala My Opera also allowed users to create their own subforums which could be invitation-only if the user wished. I'm sure many regular users never even noticed.
@sgunhouse That seems too cool. What do you think if that was brought back because no official browser forum site on the planet has ever been dedicated to create an immersive experience like that ...
Pesala Ambassador
@Kjala We can create blogs. I think that is good enough. Maintaining forums to remove spam and negative content is a pain.
@Pesala I think that if the blogs were more customizable where a blog can feel very much like its own website, a person's expression rather than simple colours and very few fonts. Say like we have shareable themes for blogs like we have for the browser, you know. My blog can look like from a science fiction movie. Someone else's can look like a steampunk themed one. Another can look like a notepad or a literal newspaper. Of course this is something I can be very patient for especially with a small team such as Vivaldi's. Geocities + Vivaldi = Vivaldicities