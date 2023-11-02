Monthly Donations Option
ProductUser
Can you add a monthly donation option? I don’t want to switch search engines.
Check and Scroll to the bottom
https://vivaldi.com/contribute/
I guess team Vivaldi will appreciate the donations, but what is the connection to some search engine?
Today saw a Vivaldi banner on the SpeedDial in a Profile using Google as default search engine.
The banner had a Tony's image and a text like
"Vivaldi gets revenue from Searches, please consider to use a Supporter Search Engine"
ProductUser
I am aware of the option, but currently there isn’t a way to make it a recurring option. I don’t want to have to set a reminder.
Oh,
IIRC
Saw that question time ago in the same context regarding the donation.
Got no news
aaah. @ProductUser wants to use Google, who don't support Vivaldi with revenue for searches, and so instead @ProductUser would like to donate to still support Vivaldi. Take a bow, @ProductUser, this is commendable.
