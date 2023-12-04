How will Vivaldi deal with Google's Manifest V3?
-
RasheedHolland
From what I understood, this change to Chromium will limit adblockers like uBlock quite severely. So I wonder if Vivaldi will be able to block this like Firefox (link 2) and if not, what about developing a more advanced built-in adblocker with a GUI similar to uBlock or Ghostery?
https://www.theverge.com/2023/11/16/23964509/google-manifest-v3-rollout-ad-blockers
https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/17/23559234/firefox-manifest-v3-content-ad-blocker
-
barbudo2005
-
-
@RasheedHolland, see here what the Vivaldi devs said
https://vivaldi.com/blog/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@RasheedHolland
This will be an exciting story.
-
barbudo2005
@ingolftopf Said:
This will be an exciting story.
I hope this serie has a happy ending in its last episode.
-
@barbudo2005,sure, I think Google underestimates the Cobra effect. Vivaldi has very good devs.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Catweazle
Nicely put.
I was unaware of the Cobra effect.
"Improve worse" (in German Verschlimmbessern)