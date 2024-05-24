Web Panels: what are your must-haves?
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Our Content Writer is looking for a little inspo for a blog entry about Web Panels. So, if you use them, what do you use them for?
I'll go first: Vivaldi Social, WhatsApp, Wikipedia, Emojipedia and several dictionaries in English and Spanish, such as WordReference.
-
@marialeal I don’t use any web panels apart from the default Vivaldi Panels. Wikipedia is best as a full tab for reading long articles with pictures.
To look up word meanings, topics, and anagrams I use search with Free Dictionary, Wikipedia, or Acronym custom searches.
-
I've in the web panel
Extension page
Serviceworkers
Flags
Vivaldi links
Vivaldi Social
Enciclopedia.com
Wikipedia
Real Academia Española
Writeurl.com
@marialeal, for emojis I use this extension from blake.sk, way better than the Emojipedia. 7500 emojis, symbols and signs, even text effects, insert by click.
-
+1 for Emojipedia
I use (most of) these old ones for quick reference to web stuff:
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/panels/
Also:
https://dict.org/bin/Dict - Dictionary lookup
https://ss64.com/ - Command line reference
chrome://about/- Internal/hidden Chromium pages
-
I'm using webpanels for
- DeepL translator
- Telegram
- Messages
- Bitwarden Password Manager
- Extensions
- Thesaurus
- Global Media Controls (sript)
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@marialeal I have Wikipedia, WhatsApp, Vivaldi Social, Messages, Deepl
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
anything i use frequently i test how it works as a panel if it works well i save it if not i delete it
-
On my panel bar I have the Vivaldi Forum, WhatsApp Web, Mastodon, Syncthing (running on my Synology NAS), Synology Photos, Spotify, Paperless NGX (running on my NAS), Home Assistant (running on my NAS), Slack, and the Schulmanager app which is somewhat like Moodle.
I have reconfigured the Vivaldi forum, Mastodon and Paperless panel icons with custom buttons to act like bookmarks rather than opening a web panel after I realized I mostly middle clicked them in order to open those links in a tab. I really don't see the point of a bookmark bar (vertical screen real estate is precious) when I have plenty of space available on the panel bar. See here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49199/add-a-button-area-to-the-panel/8?_=1716579426592
-
I have 26 Web Panels. Wikipedia and Vivaldi Social, The Weather Channel, and the remaining 23 (including YouTube) are for live streaming while I'm browsing. I've got nature and spaceflight, sports, music, and news.
-
@fred8615, I have certain qualms with weather apps, I don't like when they only offer local weather using GPS. I recommend using these apps from the country's official meteorological institutes and configuring them by manually entering an approximate location. Exact GPS Data are not needed, less in apps from private companies.
-
I realize that at work, I use web panels completely different than with the home setup I described above. I can't use Vivaldi Mail there, instead I use the Outlook web interface. Also, I have three email accounts that need checking in Outlook (joint accounts).
I have my panel bar on the right at work, and my panels are:
Outlook main email address, Outlook calendar, Outlook second email address, Feeds, Jira, LinkedIn, Deepl.com translator (those are just the ones I remember without firing up my work laptop).
Since I use the Outlook web interface in a specific workspace, the panels allow me to keep an eye on my calendar and email regardless of what workspace I'm working in.
EDIT: also, I'd welcome to have two panels left and right at the same time, so that I don't have to choose between the mail panel and my (at work almost always open) calendar panel.
-
@WildEnte, Deepl is a good translator, but it's paid proprietary soft. The free version is limited, with this, page translations got expensive very fast. Apart the Privacy in its free version is somewhat fishy.
For translations I use the Linhguist Extension, FOSS, very handy, multiengine and fast, good and reliable translations, IMHO the best you can use.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I really like web panels, I use DeepL translator, password manager, Stylus extension, MediathekView, Vivaldi Status, Last.fm, and others, all linked in the panel.
These are my important web panels, and because the panel could be longer, I use this .css modification:
/* Scroll WebPanel - made by joao.rossa on the Vivaldi Forums */ #panels-container #switch { overflow: scroll; } #panels-container #switch::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none; } #panels-container #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper { order: 1; } .addwebpanel-wrapper .addwebpanelcallout { bottom: 12px; } .addwebpanel-wrapper .addwebpanelcallout:, after .addwebpanel-wrapper .addwebpanelcallout:before { bottom : 8px; }