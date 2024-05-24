I realize that at work, I use web panels completely different than with the home setup I described above. I can't use Vivaldi Mail there, instead I use the Outlook web interface. Also, I have three email accounts that need checking in Outlook (joint accounts).

I have my panel bar on the right at work, and my panels are:

Outlook main email address, Outlook calendar, Outlook second email address, Feeds, Jira, LinkedIn, Deepl.com translator (those are just the ones I remember without firing up my work laptop).

Since I use the Outlook web interface in a specific workspace, the panels allow me to keep an eye on my calendar and email regardless of what workspace I'm working in.

EDIT: also, I'd welcome to have two panels left and right at the same time, so that I don't have to choose between the mail panel and my (at work almost always open) calendar panel.