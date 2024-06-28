It's a Friday, and that means we have a new poll!

This week we're focusing on Vivaldi on desktop, and would like to see which is the most popular OS these days in our community.

Since we know some of you use several, we've made it a multiple choice question. We've also added an option for those who only use it on mobile, just in case.

Soooo, you know the drill, head to Vivaldi.net and cast your vote! May the most popular OS win.