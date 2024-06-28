Friday poll: which version of Vivaldi on Desktop are you running?
marialeal Vivaldi Team
It's a Friday, and that means we have a new poll!
This week we're focusing on Vivaldi on desktop, and would like to see which is the most popular OS these days in our community.
Since we know some of you use several, we've made it a multiple choice question. We've also added an option for those who only use it on mobile, just in case.
Soooo, you know the drill, head to Vivaldi.net and cast your vote! May the most popular OS win.
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@jane-n Wow, I love to see so many Linux users!
@jane-n, voted, I'm still on Windows, although in the past I used it on dualnoot on my old PC with Windows 7 and Kubuntu. The same will be the case in the future, I suppose with Mint, when M$ closes the tap on Win 10 (I'm not going to go to W11, at least not with the current Laptop)
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I use Windows 11, but force it to look and function like Windows 10. I use the following software for this: Open Shell (Start menu replacement), Explorer Patcher (many options, e.g. to place the taskbar at the top in Windows 11), Qtabbar (Windows Explorer with tabs and bookmarks). T-clock Redux (date and time in the taskbar, Windows Area (e.g. narrower scrollbars in Explorer, many tweaks to activate old Windows functions, but also to block unwanted functions, e.g. deactivate Cortana).
Qtabbar only works because Explorer Patcher makes it possible.
@stardepp, I've my Windows compleetly debloated, eliminated all the unneeded telemetries, services and other crap "for improving the user experience", even the inbuild clipboard manager, because it sends it's data to MS, and using intead CopyQ, which is light years better, installed ShareX in combination with the ShareX extension for Screenshot/cast with right-click upload/share, apart Portmaster to control what enter and leave my Laptop, blocking it, if needed.
Image viewer PicView, also FreeTube and SMplayer for multimedia. and some other things to substitute those from Windows.
GNU/Linux, voted!
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Catweazle I also enjoy using Copy Q and Greenshot.
Win 10, Win 11, Win 10 x86, Linux Mint, Q4OS.
On Linux via Chromebook here ...
barbudo2005
Windows 10.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@marialeal I have windows 10 and Android 14
-
greybeard Ambassador
Well let me count the ways Vivaldi works for me...
- Win 10 (I'm not compatible with Win 11 so a move to Linux (permanently) is coming
- Linux (PCLinuxOS, XFCE) on older laptop
- Various Linux distros via VMs on the more powerful Win10 laptop
- iOS for iPad
- iOS for iPhone (Small Edition)
- Amazon/Android I think that translates to Android 9 or maybe 10 (for Kindle Fire tablet)
Works well on all devices except the iPhone SE... still testing.
archlinux kde plasma.
i hadn't realised there was anything else, til this survey.