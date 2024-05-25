Make Vivaldi Open Source
jblackman199
I mostly wanted to post this to see how many votes we can get because I can't be the only one that wants this. In my opinion it's the only thing keeping Vivaldi from being the perfect browser. From my personal experience when I tell people about Vivaldi, especially among people who use Linux, one of the first questions I get is, "Is it open source, oh, then I'll stick with Brave/Firefox/Chromium. I understand the reasoning behind not making the entirety of Vivaldi open source, but come on, if Brave can do it, Vivaldi can do it. There's a reason that Chrome is still the biggest browser, and part of that is people want to use the OG, not a fork (yes I know Vivaldi is a fork of Chromium, but stick with me). I think the same would hold true with Vivaldi, why use a fork of Vivaldi when you can use the original?
@jblackman199 I don't see it that narrowly. Without being able to give examples, open source does not automatically mean quality. There are also some programs that were really good in the beginning and were developed further, but at some point no longer. Brave is even an example for me that open source is not always better. I am really very happy that Jon has started the Vivaldi project and thus revived and improved an Opera version - together with many talented helpers.
From my subjective point of view, it's as good as open source. Why? What is important? A caring, honest cooperation. This is particularly evident in this forum: so many users are eager to actively participate as "ambassadors" or otherwise in what is virtually a family project. Vivaldi in particular very easily creates the feeling of being more than just a consumer. Rather a valued part of a lively community.
At some point - or even several times - it was explained to me very plausibly why a small part of the program is not open source. I am more than satisfied with that. It just feels like open source. And that is due to the commitment of the programmers involved. They are not interested in business, but in producing a really good program - exactly the same approach that many open source programmers have.
@jblackman199 Here's opinion of Vivaldi Team
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/why-isnt-vivaldi-browser-open-source/
JoeBecomeTheSun
@Dancer18 The Mozilla Public License 2.0 allows combined works, doesnt grant trademark rights and allows redistrubuting binaries as Proprietary Freeware so long as you release the source code.
@JoeBecomeTheSun Thank you. However, I'm just a user, not an expert.
Have you read the Vivaldi team opinion that @kurai posted above?
I'd like to read your comment.
barbudo2005
I can't be the only one that wants this.
Yes, you are.