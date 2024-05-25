@jblackman199 I don't see it that narrowly. Without being able to give examples, open source does not automatically mean quality. There are also some programs that were really good in the beginning and were developed further, but at some point no longer. Brave is even an example for me that open source is not always better. I am really very happy that Jon has started the Vivaldi project and thus revived and improved an Opera version - together with many talented helpers.

From my subjective point of view, it's as good as open source. Why? What is important? A caring, honest cooperation. This is particularly evident in this forum: so many users are eager to actively participate as "ambassadors" or otherwise in what is virtually a family project. Vivaldi in particular very easily creates the feeling of being more than just a consumer. Rather a valued part of a lively community.

At some point - or even several times - it was explained to me very plausibly why a small part of the program is not open source. I am more than satisfied with that. It just feels like open source. And that is due to the commitment of the programmers involved. They are not interested in business, but in producing a really good program - exactly the same approach that many open source programmers have.