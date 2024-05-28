I have heard that vivaldi might be offering a web proxy system in the future and that it is being worked on in the snapshots. As we all know a web proxy is not anonymous. I would recommend that Vivaldi ship the Tor Expert Bundle with the Vivaldi browser and use that as the proxy system. In order to help the Tor network the resources Vivaldi technology would otherwise use for running its own proxy system would instead be used to help the tor network. Relay nodes could be hosted on Oracle Cloud, Afterburst and Hostgator. Guard and Exit nodes could be hosted on Incognet, Shinjiru, Flokinet, TheOnionHost and PrivateAlps. These VPS servers would run Fedora Linux and their copy of the Tor router would come from the Tor RPM repositories. Perhaps torservers.net could assist Vivaldi with getting IP addresses and Vivaldi could support torservers.net. In addition donations could be made to other nonprofits that run Tor Exit nodes like Stormycloud, the Calyx Institute, Foundation for applied privacy, Emerald Onion and other relay associations listed at https://community.torproject.org/relay/community-resources/relay-associations/ so that Vivaldi can build goodwill in the Tor community regardless of whether you use Vivaldi, Brave or the officially recommended Tor Browser. In terms of decentralization, splitting the infrastructure between multiple hosting companies is a good idea. As long as each Tor node has at least one gigabit of unmetered bandwidth and good DDOS protection running many slower nodes is better for decentralization and anonymity than fewer faster nodes.