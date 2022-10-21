We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New to the Forum? Start here! 😃
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The forum is a place to discuss Vivaldi's development, make new feature requests, vote on others, just chit chat, and - most importantly - get answers to questions and troubleshoot issues you've come across while using Vivaldi.
To ensure that discussions are productive and the Forum stays organized, we'd appreciate it if you'd take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with our posting tips and useful links.
- Code of Conduct
- How to search the Forum
- How to request features
- Help Pages
- Troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi on Desktop, Vivaldi Mail and Vivaldi for Android
- How to report bugs for Vivaldi on Desktop and Vivaldi for Android
The links above cover the basics. For more, check out the following links:
-
-
-
-
Hi to all, Iam happy in being part of this forum, I'm from Argentina, I live in the Río Negro province, in a place at the East cost of the country. named Las Grutas, it is a wonderful place the ocean here at San Matias'gulf has where the sea water has got a delicious temperature, right now,among 22 -26 Celsius, and also you can see dolphins and also whales from the beaches.
Have a nice day to all of you, a happy Sunday, wherever you are!!!!
-
@juguille Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Las Grutas, it is a wonderful place the ocean here at San Matias'gulf has where the sea water has got a delicious temperature, right now,among 22 -26 Celsius, and also you can see dolphins and also whales from the beaches.
Sounds like a great place - I am very jealous
Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Vivaldi Help
- Troubleshooting Issues
- Forum Markdown Help
- Read and follow blogs
- Other users blogs at Vivaldi Community
- Report a bug in Vivaldi
- Local Forums
- Modding Vivaldi
- Tutorials
- How To
- Web Panels
- Using Vivaldi Blocker
- Vivaldi Features
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy your browsing with Vivaldi
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@juguille Hello and welcome here!
Can you tell us how you found Vivaldi?
I'm sure you won't regret it.
-
-
@ingolftopf Hello!!!, I was looking for a better browser than Chrome and I found Vivaldi, great browser!!!, thank you very much for your contact, kepp in touch!!!!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Welcome to Vivaldi, @Juguille! We're glad to have you with us.
-
@juguille , welcome to the community, enjoy Vivaldi and the beach.
PS In my signature you'll find a list of Vivaldi links which may be usefull for you →→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→↴
-
@catweazle Thank you very much, I enjoy both every day and thank you for the links!!!!
-
zenaeastin Banned
I am also a complete newbiw here. I know about this community through opera mini community where this website information is linked. I want to know more about it and its benefits which i can get
-
@zenaeastin , welcome to the community. Apart from a blog and mailservice with your account there are a lot of benefits. (sorry for the blister on your scrollfinger after this)
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Welcome @zenaeastin! You've come to the right place.
-
-
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
New here? We'd like to get to know you better!
Who are you? How did you get to know about Vivaldi? Say "hi" or tell us something about yourself in the comments below. This thread is now open for new replies.
-
hello,
i have a single request,to be able to customise the taskbar icons.
i came to vivaldi via a youtube video by english bob.
-
Hi, I found you via TchGumbo channel on yt, I'm actually willing to switch to vivaldo from brave, I'm honestly testing it out
-
stardepp Translator
@carfiulla welcome to the Vivaldi Forum. You may find these links interesting:
-
Vivaldi Help (F1) https://help.vivaldi.com/
-
Vivaldi functions https://vivaldi.com/features/tools/
-
Local Vivaldi forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/38/local-forum
-
Vivaldi Code of Conduct https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
-
Vivaldi company https://vivaldi.com/de/company/
-
Vivaldi business model https://vivaldi.com/de/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
-
Vivaldi bug report https://vivaldi.com/de/bugreport/
-
Vivaldi ad blocker https://vivaldi.com/features/ad-blocker/
-
Vivaldi email client https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/191/vivaldi-mail
-
Vivaldi privacy https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser/
-
Vivaldi no tracking https://vivaldi.com/zero00tracking/
-
Modify Vivaldi https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
-
Show me your web panel https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11564/show-me-your-web-panels
-
Vivaldi color scheme https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/20106/post-your-color-scheme-at-vivaldi
-
Vivaldi favorite extension https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/12540/vote-for-your-favorite-extension
-
Vivaldi for Android https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/147/vivaldi-browser-for-android
-
Vivaldi comparison Snapshot vs. Stable Vivaldi https://vivaldi.com/de/blog/snapshot-vs-stable/
-
Vivaldi Status https://vivaldistatus.com
-
Download Vivaldi https://vivaldi.com/download/
-
Vivaldi search engine collection https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
-
Donate to Vivaldi or support Vivaldi https://vivaldi.com/contribute/
-
Vivaldi modifications https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@carfiulla Welcome here
-
Ich bin über den DuckDuckGo-Blog spreadprivacy.com auf Vivaldi gekommen.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@prohacker willkommen
Ah, a new german user.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
-
@prohacker , da hat dich DDG ja auf die richtige Seite geschubst. Willkommen bei Vivaldi.
Hier einige nützliche Vivaldi links
-
LovelyBloom
Hi everyone, I'm new, so please be nice to me . Also, if it's not too much of trouble, I need your help with something. (there she goes again )
So I came out of the closet and started editing and adding accounts on my social networks.
On Vivaldi I created this new one and when I tried to add my phone number it didn't let me since it's registered to my old account.
So I thought, no problem, first I'll back up everything I'll just import everything from the old one to the new one. So now I have all of my Information on my current account, and all that's left is to delete the old one, so I can complete my profile.
But the Vivaldi help documents were very implicit about the details, I don't even know if there are such features such as deleting accounts completely, importing everything from one Vivaldi account to another in one go (not just the mails, others too like contacts), etc.
But I think this is just another one of those mishaps that happen to me, that since English is my second language, and I'm not fluent enough, I usually choose the wrong words when I'm searching through the net.
Can any of you point me towards the right direction?
PS: What do you personally think of the name: Sakura or Ichika or Yua (be brutally honest)
Sakura (咲良) Meaning: “cherry blossoms”
Ichika (一千花) Meaning: “one thousand flowers”
Yua (結愛) Meaning: “binding love and affection”