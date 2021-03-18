My Flow (snyc like in Opera)
I'm following Vivaldi for a couple of years now, and I'm getting closer and closer to the switch. The thing I'm missing the most (probably the last big thing before I can switch) is a feature like My Flow in Opera. I'm a long time Opera user, but I miss the innovative old days, so I'd be happy to switch to Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@swanux The old Opera used to have a great feature called Opera Unite. That allowed password-protected sharing of files with other PCs or other users. One could even set up one's own PC as a server, to let clients preview a website that you were designing for them, for example.
mib2berlin
@swanux
Hi, I am not against your request but ...
You can allready do all this with Vivaldi, open tabs from other devices, send tabs/links to other devices, share typed history, share bookmarks and much more.
Opera MyFlow is very comfortable, this is the only thing I am missing.
Cheers, mib
@Pesala Yeah, it's also a great feature. Actually, Opera had/has some really nice features that could improve Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin
Hi,
Yeah, I know. The thing is what you said: it's a lot more convenient. In Vivaldi (thanks to its modularity) you can do nearly everything, just maybe not as easily as in other browsers. So I think it wouldn't be hard to implement something like this (as it's kinda already there), but would make a difference. (same goes for Workspaces)
I'm just starting to use Vivaldi coming from Opera GX and my flow is the only thing I miss from Opera and, the fact that "My Flow" stopped working there is the main reason why I stopped using Opera GX, so I'd definitely want Vivaldi to add it so I can send links, files and messages between my computer and phone.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
For the moment you can achieve it with different Features:
Links: Reading List
Messages: Notes
Files: ... 3rd party apps, pCloid, DropBox....
