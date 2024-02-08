Unsolved [Solved] HTTP ERROR 500 for the download archive
zmeYpc Translator
I am not able to access the following Vivaldi page at the moment:
=> https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/
It throws an HTTP ERROR 500 in the Edge browser. Vivaldi's tab is blank. I have checked https://vivaldistatus.com and everything is operational.
@zmeYpc Yes, same for me.
I ask web team now.
zmeYpc Translator
@DoctorG Thanks for confirming. Apparently some changes are being made there. It's a shame this isn't announced live on https://vivaldistatus.com.
@zmeYpc It is a server-sided error for just one URL, not for a complete web service, tht's why it is not shown on Vivaldistatus.
Works now!
zmeYpc Translator
Thanks for checking and explaining the enigma to me!