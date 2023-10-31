Header
-
why such a strange choice ? For example, I use the search very rarely, but I need my account, there is more useful. On a mobile device very limited free space . Desiners decided to use a fashionable features CSS "sticky". Mobile browser not a place for training. There really isn't enough square for that.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera Yes, sticky nav can waste too much space, i agree.
Is your post a feature request? Then https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/186/community-services-feature-requests is the correct place.
-
Yes, this is requests for forum
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera I do not understand, do you need a discussion on this or want to request a feature?