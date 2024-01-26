AI Assistant to Vivaldi
Dear Vivaldi Team,
I'm a devoted Vivaldi user and admire the browser's focus on user experience. I'm reaching out to suggest integrating an AI assistant, similar to Brave's Leo Bot, into Vivaldi.
An AI assistant would enhance user experience by offering personalized recommendations, boosting productivity, and providing quick access to information. It would make browsing more intuitive and enjoyable while supporting users with tasks and inquiries.
Thanks,
Sincere Vivaldi User
@raalapas, I don`t know if this is in the plans of Vivaldi, due to several privacy issues in most AI apps. The only AI which I use is Andisearch(1), which is privacy oriented with an own lenguage model. If the AI isn't developed by the own team, Vivaldi only can use OpenSource models, which are all very basic or are front ends for ChatGPT and others, controlled by big corporations which cost money for it license.
Something which fits what you want is Perplexity, which is also privacy focused and works great in the web panel, as search engine and as assistant. Pro version available with Image search and somewhat better AI.
But as said, it's proprietary and if Vivaldi want to use it, it costs money.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
We need to find an AI privacy oriented alternative because a lot of people will start defecting back to Chrome if something doesn't happen quick because it's starting to automatically control tabs etc
I totally agree. Without AI functionality IT will be hard for Vivaldi to compete with other Browsers.
RiveDroite Ambassador
I asked Jon about it during his AMA and he said that as of now there are no plans to.
Just use gab.ai ... it's terrific, I think.
ivan.a.petkov
@RiveDroite said in AI Assistant to Vivaldi:
I asked Jon about it during his AMA and he said that as of now there are no plans to.
That's sad!
Edge: Copilot
Chrome: Bard (soon)
Firefox: Mozilla.ai (no ETA)
Brave: Leo
Arc: Max
Opera: Aria
.
.
.
Vivaldi: ....
I've started using Edge increasingly on my mobile because it reads the text on a page and because of Copilot.
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, i need such AI in Vivaldi, so it can generate nice misleading answers for arrogant, dumb and troll persons in forum. Yeah.
