@raalapas, I don`t know if this is in the plans of Vivaldi, due to several privacy issues in most AI apps. The only AI which I use is Andisearch(1), which is privacy oriented with an own lenguage model. If the AI isn't developed by the own team, Vivaldi only can use OpenSource models, which are all very basic or are front ends for ChatGPT and others, controlled by big corporations which cost money for it license.

Something which fits what you want is Perplexity, which is also privacy focused and works great in the web panel, as search engine and as assistant. Pro version available with Image search and somewhat better AI.

But as said, it's proprietary and if Vivaldi want to use it, it costs money.

(1)

https://andisearch.com/?query=%s

If you have interests in AI, you can find several thousends more in this sites

https://www.futurepedia.io

https://www.futuretools.io