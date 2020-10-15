Support Markdown
Please support Markdown for Blog. The blogging engine used by Vivaldi seems to be based on Wordpress, and Wordpress supports posts in Markdown. So hopefully it won't be too difficult to this capability to Vivaldi Blog posts.
Pesala Ambassador
@nguyenthanhvuh Press Ctrl+Alt+Shift+M to toggle between visual mode and code editor mode.
But the code editor mode is different than Markdown mode.
Yes, I agree, it should be very useful, specially, for whom write technical stuff, such as code snippets, etc.
I has been a couple of years. Any plan to support Markdown? Wordpress has MD supported for years.
I too would like this.
In the meantime I am writing my posts offline in markdown, converting them to html fragments using pandoc, then pasting them into the text view of the classic editor. Python and PowerShell both have fairly easy ways to convert markdown to html as well but pandoc provides me a few more options (including doing the opposite by converting html to markdown). I'm just getting started so I've only done this with 1 post so far but it was pretty seamless. It could be a good interim option for those comfortable using command-line tools.