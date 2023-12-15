Inverse Apostrophy
Kindly enable solo apostrophes facing left when at the head of a word whose first letters are redacted. I don't know how the programming of this works, but here is an example of the situation I had mentioned in that the first is an inverse and the second a correct example that cannot be used as a standalone symbol.
I had to use '' in order for the apostrophe to turn left.
If you do find a solution, patent and sell it to Wordpress
Or do I take this up with them? Just realised.
Please enable this on other platforms, and sell to those, too!
Vivaldi users get it for free. Ahem.
Still willing to pay if there is a pooling of payments.
Location: Vivaldi Blog Editor via Wordpress.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Azuraia Which language is yours?
As i am german i do not know the rules in your country.
I remember this:
Some Wordpress installations do create their own "apostrophes" depending on language or other rules which may fail.
You want the single upper quotation mark which looks like a little 9?
In English, when you omit a letter in colloquial or slang, it becomes like this:
Universe --- > 'Verse
That ought to be an apostrophe, not a quotation mark, without needing to type it twice. I have this trouble on all platforms.
Not limited to Vivaldi nor Wordpress. Universal coding, I guess.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Azuraia Ah, i had not understood your wish.
The real typographic apostrophe (looks like a 9 before the word on topline of sentence).
Same in Germany.
I guess the wordpress plugin for this does not work very smart in Vivaldi user blogs.
You mean should look like this:
