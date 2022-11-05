What about stats?
Would it be possible to introduce some very simple statistical tool, in order to know how many times a given post has been red, how many vision a given day, etc?
It just would be wonderful
Thanks for Vivaldi excellent products and for this community!
Marco
Pesala Ambassador
@mcastel Have you seen the stats in the History Tab?
@Pesala Sorry, I don't find any History Tab in the dashboard of my Vivaldi blog. Am I missing something?
Thanks,
Marco
Pesala Ambassador
@mcastel No, you're not missing anything. I thought you were looking for stats of your own browsing habits; not visitors to your blog.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We’ve been looking for a statistics plugin for Vivaldi.net blogs, but unfortunately haven’t come across a good one that meets our criteria yet.
RobertTranceVarga2
So, in years, Vivaldi haven't figured out how to implement basic statistics for blog?! Something which is very relevant and important for such a service. And, it is WordPress, for lord, nothing else, so it could be there already. I guess it is more the lack of will than anything else, as for hurdles.