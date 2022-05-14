tl;dr: Add the possibility of generating temporary emails, to your address @vivaldi or another if Vivaldi considers it.

Hello community, I hope you are well. In the last time I managed to sign up for the DDG email protection service, under which they give you an intermediate email address to the email you want, and the messages that go through that address receive a tracker filter.

In addition to that, it gives a function that I also found interesting, and something appropriate for Vivaldi, and that is that it offers the possibility of generating temporary email addresses to register for certain services.

Being Vivaldi a browser focused on privacy, and offering its own mail service, wouldn't the possibility of generating temporary emails from the same browser be a good feature? (Yes, I know what can be done with the DDG extension, but in mobile it is not, you have to download the DDG app which is a browser with less features than Vivaldi)

I hope this idea is taken into account, I appreciate answers and feedback, greetings.