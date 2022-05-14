Email Protection like DDG in Vivaldi
tl;dr: Add the possibility of generating temporary emails, to your address @vivaldi or another if Vivaldi considers it.
Hello community, I hope you are well. In the last time I managed to sign up for the DDG email protection service, under which they give you an intermediate email address to the email you want, and the messages that go through that address receive a tracker filter.
In addition to that, it gives a function that I also found interesting, and something appropriate for Vivaldi, and that is that it offers the possibility of generating temporary email addresses to register for certain services.
Being Vivaldi a browser focused on privacy, and offering its own mail service, wouldn't the possibility of generating temporary emails from the same browser be a good feature? (Yes, I know what can be done with the DDG extension, but in mobile it is not, you have to download the DDG app which is a browser with less features than Vivaldi)
I hope this idea is taken into account, I appreciate answers and feedback, greetings.
Yes, I also had DDG email protection service, until they did some questionable things with search results that revealed more about what kind of company they are (though I still subscribe to their newsletter), but no longer use the email protection nor search engine.
However, I think you have a good idea.
There are alias services that would work, but they do not track for protection from what I understand. Protonmail offers one or two additional addresses, and all the mails that are sent to your inbox are tracked. I long for a shorter domain from Vivaldi Webmail (such as @ vm.net ), but I would think a feature to track all incoming mails would be the best solution. Then you can use whatever address you want to have mails forwarded to your inbox.
That's my two cents.
enmanueljordan Ambassador
It is a very useful functionality, if Vivaldi talks about privacy, besides that there are already browsers with this function. that protects the user.
