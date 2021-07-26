Vivaldi VPN
I would like to see a built-in vpn in the vivaldi browser for maximum privacy. Aloha browser and Opera have this feature but it seems not very trustable. Maybe there could be a paid plan for unlimited bandwidth and a free plan with some limitations.
@justahero , apart from the fact that it has already been proposed on other occasions and denied, there are two main reasons
A VPN that is launched from the browser and not from the operating system, lacks efficiency, since then the tunnel is created after the browser connects with the ISP
The VPN function cannot be free, since it depends on a huge number of servers that cost money, therefore Vivaldi cannot be offered for free.
There are free VPNs, such as Winddscribe or Proton that are reliable, but they are always very limited in their functions, either by data limits, bandwidth or by number of servers.
A VPN on the OS has no real alternatives.
@justahero See the comment by Christian in the Feature Request topic: Include VPN in Browser.
At least you posted in the right place, as this is a service the Vivaldi would have to provide like they do for Webmail.
The latest snapshot has a privacy relay you may be interested in testing: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/privacy-guard-your-privacy-matters-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3319-12/