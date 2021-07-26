@justahero , apart from the fact that it has already been proposed on other occasions and denied, there are two main reasons

A VPN that is launched from the browser and not from the operating system, lacks efficiency, since then the tunnel is created after the browser connects with the ISP

The VPN function cannot be free, since it depends on a huge number of servers that cost money, therefore Vivaldi cannot be offered for free.

There are free VPNs, such as Winddscribe or Proton that are reliable, but they are always very limited in their functions, either by data limits, bandwidth or by number of servers.

A VPN on the OS has no real alternatives.