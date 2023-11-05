File Exchange Between Desktop and Mobil, ala Microsoft Exchange Drop Feature
-
I don't use Microsoft Edge, but one of my Apps thinks it's the default when it installs an update. So I was staring at it and thought I would see what the icons in the sidebar do. Well holy mackerel the Drop feature is cool. Every day I am exchanging files and images with my phone via messenger or e-mail, which is pretty janky. So we need this in Vivaldi. Thanks, Al
-
Nunber of these duplicating technologies is already going to dozens. You don 't have a question : how to call ? To do this , there is Skype , Viber , Telegram , Whatsapp ... Is that not enough? You can call through dozens more applications, for example, through mail. Ya.Mail easily organizes the link. Send , call . A little more complicated, but the fact remains. Mail easily opens access to your disk. Fill it in, open it on the phone. Each search engine has file programs, their number is over a hundred.
Android already has built-in file sharing ("Devices around") . It works via Wi-Fi. There are dozens of programs that use the capabilities of FTP, HTTP servers and exchange files via Wi-Fi. Samsung, Apple also have such technology.
Do you also suggest Vivaldi to join this queue ?