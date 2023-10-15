More Feedback Needed for Feature Requests
-
With about 5,200 feature requests five years since the current Feature Request forum was opened, a lot of users are frustrated by the lack of progress.
It would be helpful if all threads with 75 or more votes were tagged by a staff member or insider as: Pipeline, In Progress, Nice to Have, or Will Not Do. The meaning of these tags also needs to be explained in the Feature Request Forum Header.
Top Feature Requests
(Updated 15/10/2023 for Snapshot 6.4.3160.25)
-
A Former User
It would also be interesting to have a list (in pinned locked topic?) in which order are the requests planned to be implemented and a guess when they'll be done.
-
@potmeklecbohdan It is not a good idea to give any ETA. Even the In Progress tag raises expectations. We know that the developers are currently working on the email client, and it is on my Christmas wish-list, but it is still somewhere over the horizon.
-
Updated topic for the release of Vivaldi 3.4 Stable.
It would be good if someone could find time to updated the tags on the most popular feature requests, and explain what is meant by NICE TO HAVE. It goes without saying that all popular feature requests would be nice to have for many users. A new tag of CANNOT DO for requests that depend on changes in Chrome, or other factors beyond the control of Vivaldi might also be helpful.
-
@Pesala "Nice to have" means the developers like the idea as well, but can't make any progress toward it at present. It's better than "Can't do" or "Won't do."
-
Updates.
Sessions Panel has 207 votes.
Option to Disable Autoload and Autoplay of HTML5 Videos has 143 votes and it is in the PIPELINE
Support for MIME Types it has no tag.
Sync More Features has the wrong link,the right one and is IN PROGRESS
Multiple Row Tabs is in the PIPELINE
Enable Hardware Accelerated Video (vaapi) has 56 votes and it is IN PROGRESS
Allow Editing of Context Menus is IN PROGRESS
-
barbudo2005
I suggest to have a thread pinned with the list of requests and the possibility to vote directly in the thread, so the new users can vote to each of the requests.
-
@barbudo2005 That would weight things heavily in favour of the most popular requests.
It is best if users search for what they want, then vote for it. If they really want to find the most popular requests, they can sort the forum by order of votes.
-
-
Updated first post
-
Raindrops1
@Pesala said in More Feedback Needed for Feature Requests:
That would weight things heavily in favour of the most popular requests
When the users are asked to vote to select from a limited list of features, the users would tend to limit themselves to that list, rather than asking for additional features.
That said, there's nothing to stop additional features from joining the race.
From the developers' point of view, that's better, because the votes will have a clear distribution pattern that points out which features should be prioritized (subject to available bandwidth).
Also note that during installation process, Vivaldi lets the user choose from three variants. It means the Vivaldi user base is actually divided in three subsets. Most of the users would be using the lowest variant (plain browser). As a result, the browser-related features would dominate the wish list, as compared to features for mail client, calendar, task list, notes, etc.
IMHO that's a good thing.
There would be many other factors, such as-
- How Vivaldi can win the browser market with its USP
- Effort needed for each feature vs available manpower
- "Low-hanging fruit"-type features
- Which feature brings more revenue
- Benchmarking with other browsers, mail-clients, todo lists, calendars, notes managers, etc.
- Features from the most popular extensions at Chrome Webstore
What we need is a separate development roadmap based on all these factors.
Since Vivaldi team does not have this culture, a good way to start would be to declare-
- which features are already being developed
- which features are likely to be taken up next (without an explicit timeline).
By implication, there is no declaration about the rest.
Some of them may not be taken up at all.
The Vivaldi blog can update this roadmap on a quarterly or semiannual basis.
-
@Raindrops1 said in More Feedback Needed for Feature Requests:
which features are already being developed
which features are likely to be taken up next (without an explicit timeline).
check via forum search the tags in progress and pipeline
-
Raindrops1
Thanks for that tip!
For any reader who reads this, the links are here:
-
I have updated the first post of this topic for Snapshot 5.8, and added links to the tags used.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Pesala
Some more updates for your table.
"Sessions Panel" and "Tab group switching with hiding tabs (Workspaces)"/"Function of Workspaces as in the new Opera" are "In progress".
Show All Windows and their Tabs in the Window Panel is "Done"
"Play Audio in Background" in Vivaldi on Android is soon "Done" as well (already available in the Snapshot).
-
@jane-n Thanks. I have removed the DONE (or very soon to be DONE) feature requests, and added Option to Disable Mouse Gestures for Certain URLs, which now has 75 votes.
-
Untagged Feature Requests
(Updated 8/9/2023)
6.3 Title Tag 238 Sync Workspaces 176 Implement Tree-style Tabs 113 Sync email/RSS/Calendar configuration and status 85 Native Themes to match the OS Design
-
The Vivaldi Team need to spend more time providing meaningful feedback on the top feature requests.
Many have been in the queue for five years or longer, with barely a comment from anyone other than the volunteers.
The top untagged request has several replies from Ambassadors, Moderators, and Translators, but not one from a developer or manager, and is still untagged after more than five years.
-
@Pesala If I have a spare moment I can try to get some feedback for these.
-
@Pesala said in More Feedback Needed for Feature Requests:
Updated first and previous posts again on 22/3/2023.
-
Thanks to @LonM and @pafflick for updates to the feature request tags.
I also updated my Vivaldi Review Page
It may help to alleviate the feelings that the Team is not listening to its users.