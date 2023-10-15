@Pesala said in More Feedback Needed for Feature Requests:

That would weight things heavily in favour of the most popular requests

When the users are asked to vote to select from a limited list of features, the users would tend to limit themselves to that list, rather than asking for additional features.

That said, there's nothing to stop additional features from joining the race.

From the developers' point of view, that's better, because the votes will have a clear distribution pattern that points out which features should be prioritized (subject to available bandwidth).

Also note that during installation process, Vivaldi lets the user choose from three variants. It means the Vivaldi user base is actually divided in three subsets. Most of the users would be using the lowest variant (plain browser). As a result, the browser-related features would dominate the wish list, as compared to features for mail client, calendar, task list, notes, etc.

IMHO that's a good thing.

There would be many other factors, such as-

How Vivaldi can win the browser market with its USP

Effort needed for each feature vs available manpower

"Low-hanging fruit"-type features

Which feature brings more revenue

Benchmarking with other browsers, mail-clients, todo lists, calendars, notes managers, etc.

Features from the most popular extensions at Chrome Webstore

What we need is a separate development roadmap based on all these factors.

Since Vivaldi team does not have this culture, a good way to start would be to declare-

which features are already being developed

which features are likely to be taken up next (without an explicit timeline).

By implication, there is no declaration about the rest.

Some of them may not be taken up at all.

The Vivaldi blog can update this roadmap on a quarterly or semiannual basis.