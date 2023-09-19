We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hindi Language in Local Forum
Would be great to have Hindi Language in Local Forum .
lavanyadeepak
I support and second this thought too. Along with Hindi, other possible Indian languages be also included.
Pesala Ambassador
It depends on finding sufficient and qualified volunteers and moderators.