Our own Server to authenticate users and sync their preferenced
biggy140886
Right now we are creating accounts authenticated with Vivaldi, as a corporate customer id like to setup my own auth/sync server for my users.
Possible now? or?
@biggy140886 Why not?
Do this like Bookmarks - "Hooks" that can be referred to and used in applications. Unix has a complete definition of "Users" and "Groups" and security tokens. I need an alternate server for security and encryption so I can make a secure group between my devices, but I do not want Google, Apple, and Cloudflare to read all my passwords and check that these follow the rules that they have imposed. If we can use Vivaldi as a log-on server that authenticates UID, I need "sessions" and pk1, pk2, pk3 and can then make it impossible for them to intercept - block them.
The next is to hold all CSS "Style Sheets". So, why not?
Brave has sync-go; seems this could be leveraged by Vivaldi. Let's get out the vote!
DoctorG Ambassador
5 votes over the years; seems not to be so urgent for users.
Own sync server is a Nice-to-Get feature, but not important for me.
In some future, i heard some years ago that Vivaldi Sync server code will be open source when release to public.