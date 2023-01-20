We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Docs like Google Docs
NoneYourBusiness
Because I dont use Google I cant use Google Docs and it would be great if Vivaldi could have something similar, so multiple people can work on the same document online.
pauloaguia Translator
This would require Vivaldi to invest a lot in storage... Not to mention in developing such a solution (real time simultaneous editing of documents is not an easy task, not to mention all the editing and formatting capabilities, validate support in multiple browser, etc)
I guess it could also be a source of revenue for Vivaldi if they charge a fee to people with big space requirements, but still...
Also, there are already well implemented alternatives - have you checked Zoho Docs or ClickUp, for instance?
Or maybe one of these alternatives?
Thanks I did not realize it would be such a hassle. Thanks for the alternative ideas I'll look into those.
@pauloaguia
RealJosephKnapp
One possible alternative to google docs is Nextcloud, which integrates the libreoffice online suite, as well as end to end encrypted cloud storage, webmail, calanders and the like. It is targeted at business but it is a compelling alternative to the gsuite. The Vivaldi team should look into it. Nextcloud also supports activitypub, which allows different nextcloud providers to engage in coopetition with each other. If vivaldi.net would be able to offer 25 gigabytes for free, then that would grant ten more gigabytes than google drive, 20 more gigabytes more than onedrive, five more gigabytes than mega.nz and 24 more gigabytes than proton drive. I would then turn around and sell more storage spave for a fee, lets say 50 gigabytes for $3.99 a month and 100 gigabytes for $9.99 a month. If I were vivaldi, I would position this as a seperate product that works with all browsers, not just vivaldi. The premium subscriptions would also bring in a revenue stream other then shilling websites on the speed dial. I think that the name vivaldi.cloud would be a great name for this service.
I am very ignorant on the subject, but that sounds pretty awesome to me