One possible alternative to google docs is Nextcloud, which integrates the libreoffice online suite, as well as end to end encrypted cloud storage, webmail, calanders and the like. It is targeted at business but it is a compelling alternative to the gsuite. The Vivaldi team should look into it. Nextcloud also supports activitypub, which allows different nextcloud providers to engage in coopetition with each other. If vivaldi.net would be able to offer 25 gigabytes for free, then that would grant ten more gigabytes than google drive, 20 more gigabytes more than onedrive, five more gigabytes than mega.nz and 24 more gigabytes than proton drive. I would then turn around and sell more storage spave for a fee, lets say 50 gigabytes for $3.99 a month and 100 gigabytes for $9.99 a month. If I were vivaldi, I would position this as a seperate product that works with all browsers, not just vivaldi. The premium subscriptions would also bring in a revenue stream other then shilling websites on the speed dial. I think that the name vivaldi.cloud would be a great name for this service.