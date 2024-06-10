Why did you register by name? Only mail should be unique; all modern services follow this rule. Why should I come up with some other name for myself if my name is what my name is? People have a lot of the same names and that's completely normal. It's not normal to force others to come up with a unique copy of their name. Do you want to distinguish one user from another? Just assign unique id's that can be changed as desired, that's all!

When I registered, I expected to enter an EMAIL and password during authorization, as is customary in all services, and you demand a name that I typed at random! And now I can't change it, the function doesn't work! Do as usual: registration and authorization by EMAIL.