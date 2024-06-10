We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
registration and authorization by EMAIL
sdfdsfsdsfdsfsd
Why did you register by name? Only mail should be unique; all modern services follow this rule. Why should I come up with some other name for myself if my name is what my name is? People have a lot of the same names and that's completely normal. It's not normal to force others to come up with a unique copy of their name. Do you want to distinguish one user from another? Just assign unique id's that can be changed as desired, that's all!
When I registered, I expected to enter an EMAIL and password during authorization, as is customary in all services, and you demand a name that I typed at random! And now I can't change it, the function doesn't work! Do as usual: registration and authorization by EMAIL.
@sdfdsfsdsfdsfsd Vivaldi mail is linked to vivaldi username being an optional service of the account.
But you can do a new account with the name you want.
Btw, the mail account need reputation points before to be able to send/receive, so probably you might want to use another service at all.
DoctorG Ambassador
Because the authentication server software for Vivaldi community services use a unique username.
So spammers can have easier access? No.