Guía en Español | Other Guides

To BackUp Vivaldi, is needed to follow the BackUp / Reset Official Guide.

· Sync is not a BackUp ·

To assure total compatibility between Profiles/Devices, it needs some Extra Steps || Earlier Guide | Fix Duplicate Device Name.

Bookmarks Copy / Export to HTML is limited

PassWords Encrypted on Machine / User

Extensions Encrypted on Machine / User

Themes Not Synced | Syncing since 5.4/5

Search Engines Not Synced | Syncing since 5.3/4

Web Panels Not Synced

Feeds Not Synced

Mail Not Synced

Keyboard Shortcuts Not Synced

Flags Lost sometimes



Under Test

Cookies | Not Synced

Extras

Root Access needed

History

Profile

Desktop

| Bookmarks Some Data is not included when Export to HTML Copy / Paste from Profile Bookmarks + Favicons files Custom SpeedDial Thumbs

-- Thanks to @GJS for the Export / Import Full Bookmarks' Data Mod



| Passwords To save them from - and other Chromium's -, they need to be Exported as a file, .CSV Thanks to @Gwen-Dragon for the Guide



Then you can Edit, Import them to a PswManager, to another Profile or when needed.

Export:

Open Vivaldi Settings - Security - Passwords and click on Export.

Or chrome://settings/passwords On the page, near Saved Passwords click the 3-Dots, open menu and select Export In File, Save dialog, enter a filename for the .CSV file and save to a Local / Portable media like USB stick

Or

Beware, Logins in file are Not Encrypted!

Import:

Open chrome://flags/#password-import Set to Enabled Restart Vivaldi



If the Flag is unvisible, search and enable any: "Temporarily unexpire Mxxx flags`` - Restart

And should be available again.

Thanks to @Pathduck for the finding and remembering

Continue the process from that point.

Open chrome://settings/passwords Click 3-Dots-menu and select Import, choose the previous saved .CSV file and confirm



After all is imported,

Confirm the process and optionally, disable the Flag chrome://flags/#password-import

Protect or delete the .CSV file after all importing process as they contain unencrypted Passwords.

Suggestion

Use a Passwords Manager

That's the best way to store them, and in separate DataBases keeping those most private away from Browsers but at hand

🧩 | Extensions They are Sync'd , but not their Settings .

Every each Extension Settings should be Exported from themselves, on those which provide the option

Otherwise, ScreenShots SideLoad Extensions not anymore on the Store On some situations, "Copy/Paste - Restore BackUp" Settings are kept, after installing the extension brings them up Optionally, Export as list



| Web Panels They would be Manually Exported and Saved as Note to Import later Manage Panels from Preferences



BackUp Files / Profile before proceed:

5.6 |

Export branch Web - or full Panels - to a new Note, .JSON file or directly to a new Preferences Profile file.

Panels Path:

Root | Vivaldi | Panels | Web | Elements |

Web Panels Location



5.5 |

Export branch Web - or full Panels - to a new Note, .JSON file or directly to a new Preferences Profile file.

Panels Path:

Root | Vivaldi | Panels

Or

| Flags Experimental Settings | Can be Removed by Chrome Devs without advice | Case Sensitive Sometimes, Flags are reset, so, BackUp / Import Profile Local State file JSONEdit



BackUp Files / Profile before proceed:

Export branch Enabled_labs_experiments from Root | Browser to a new Note, .JSON file or directly to a new Local State Profile file

You can add a VSettings folder on VNotes and add there every - text type - Exported Data.

🧪 | Under Test

Cookie Exporter extension Thanks to @Gregor for the hint



| Extras

General View for some other Files like: Custom Menus AdBlock Notes Mail ...



On every Vivaldi Big Update, there are more files to BackUp, but that depends also on which of the new features you use.

Overview of common Files/Folders to Back Up | 2023

2/3x BackUp 2/3 BackUps instead of just 1 Weekly / Monthly Schedule 2/3 Different Drives / Locations - Local / Cloud

You would recover from 2 versions / Time if necessary.



[Standalone only]

Remember to Exclude Cache folders:

\UserData

\GrShaderCache \ShaderCache \Crashpad

\UserData\Default - Profile X

\Application Cache \Cache \Code Cache\js \GPUCache \Media Cache \File System | \Service Worker\CacheStorage \Service Worker\ScriptCache

Copy / Paste manually or automatize using a Script or a Program.

Some tested suggestions:

Android

Direct Copy with File Manager Tabs are in Sync but without option to directly save them all as Session or Bookmark Root Access Needed to Access / Copy / Restore Profile, same Archives / Structure as Desktop Preferences | Sessions | Bookmarks | History | LoginData | Cookies | ... Files Manager MixPlorer Android Apps: Titanium Backup Shift Backup



Access to the Path:

From Vivaldi vivaldi://version/ at bottom

Root | Data | Data | Com.Vivaldi.Browser / Com.Vivaldi.Browser.Snapshot | App_Chrome | Default

Copy the necessary archives or the whole folder App_Chrome or Default + Local State

If necessary: Profile Directory - Chromium DB

Windows 7 (x64)

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps