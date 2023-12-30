Guide | Export / Import Extensions [CRX]
Hi,
An explanation to back up Extensions
Trying to mitigate posible future problems with AdBlockers and broken Extension Updates since
Export
- Go to Extensions Tab |
vivaldi://extensions/
- Enable
Developer mode
- Back up the Extensions' Settings
- Go to each Extension Options and search for it [uBlock Origin example]
- For those extensions w/o the option, locate their internal ID name, search inside Local Extension Settings in the Profile [] and backup needed folders [or even bckp the whole Local Extension Settings folder]
Locate your Vivaldi Profile path || Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Your_User_Path\Default\Extensions \\ Local Extension Settings
Packing
- Pack the ones currently installed and want to be kept without auto update
Open the internal numbered version folder or will show an error
- Numbered version folder
- Save the given CRX file
CRX can be renamed, [leave the Number version] & stored all together in a new containig folder or split them by name/group... adding each related Settings keeping the extensions separated
Example
*VivaldiTechnologies/VivaldiStuff/ExtensionsBckp/[Any_Organize_Preference]
At this point I suggest to Create a Test Profile and check whether the steps are well done.
Installation
- Drag'n'Drop the packed file [CRX] into
vivaldi://extensions/with Dev Mode enabled
Import Extension settings or paste each folder into Local Extension Settings in the Profile
You can also Find / Download Extension's CRX using
- Bookmarklet | Thanks to @QuHno
- https://crx4chrome.com/
- https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/get-crx/dijpllakibenlejkbajahncialkbdkjc/
- https://robwu.nl/crxviewer/
Once confirmed the install/import/restore on the Test Profile,
Go to Default Profiles, remove those Extensions and add the Exported CRX and its Data.
- Go to Extensions Tab |
stardepp Translator Ambassador
See also here:
Manifest v3: Google moves new extension standard in Chrome:
Streptococcus
@Zalex108
What is wrong with using the extension GetCRX from the Chrome website to download .crx files? I have made backups of the installers for all the extensions that I use by doing that.
Totally forgot about that one.
I'll add it later.
@Zalex108 said
At this point I suggest to Create a Test Profile and check whether the steps are well done.
this is one of the most important step!
-
@Streptococcus said in Guide | Export / Import Extensions [CRX]:
@Zalex108
What is wrong with using the extension GetCRX from the Chrome website to download .crx files? I have made backups of the installers for all the extensions that I use by doing that.
01.07.2023 | Guide update
- [New] Bookmarklet | Thanks to @QuHno
QuHno Translator
... or simply by installing Extension Source Downloader
northmadison
@Zalex108 said in Guide | Export / Import Extensions [CRX]:
Back up the Extensions' Settings
Go to each Extension Options and search for it [uBlock Origin example]
I read this and have no idea what it means. How to you go to an extension's options? I do not see any links labeled options in the screen above the statement. Are you supposed to click on the "Details" link? Is details the same as options? I have no idea.
How do you search for it? The text doesn't show the a screen for the step.
-
Right Click on any of your installed Extensions
Go to Options
Search there for any entry to Export its Settings.
Not all of them has that funcionallity.
uBlock, for example does.