@Catweazle I have a similar problem. My 9 year old Lenovo Thinkpad W530 was bought with W7, and I took the free W10 upgrade shortly before that option became unavailable. I've had no problems at all with either the machine or the OS, it's still doing everything I want it to hassle free.

Along came W11 and I did the health check prior to upgrading, and hey, presto - no can do. There seem to be three or four hardware issues that prevent me from upgrading the OS, and it seems none of them can be fixed. So if I want W11, I have to buy a new laptop - and right now I'm simply not prepared to spend a few grand replacing something that works just fine.

I do understand the logic behind End of Service, but it doesn't make it any less frustrating! Reading this, it looks like I'll be ok for another couple of years, so I guess I'd better start saving!