Other Guides

Hi,

Complementary to Search Engines BackUp Mod by @luetage

And to save the many Search Engines added by @stardepp

An explanation to manage Search Engines and some of its settings in bulk.

You'll need to:

Set up SQLiteStudio to open up at Data Tab.

Tools | Open configuration dialog || F2

Searches Path:

WebData | Tables | Keywords

--

Open the Target and Template/BackUp WebData | Tables | Keywords

Replace:

Copy Keywords from Template/BackUp

Remove Keywords branch on Target

Paste Keywords from Template/BackUp

Here there's no need for Commit changes

--

Rename:

Edit the needed fields

Commit

--

Reallocate:

Here you have to choose, to put in order by the ID so you will see a nice order when editing.

Or edit in Browser

Despite you'll see there are inconsistences between Vivaldi and SQLiteStudio, it's related to the new Searches added, either by Vivaldi or by our side, they will always appear at bottom.

There's a colum which controls the position but maybe is ASCI or something else.

--

Adding:

They need to be added from the Browser.

After that you can edit them to another Search Engine or transform them to Separators

Time ago you could do it from the SQLiteStudio if I remember.

--

Options:

Add Search Suggestions URL for many entries at once

Add Favicons URL

Add Emojis

Back Up Keywords branch in a Template Profile

Most of this is shown on the videos.

Vivaldi Browser | Edit Search Engines

--

Test in a Clean Profile

Copy/Paste the working WebData file there

Keep V closed during the modifications

Once the Modifications are aproved, add them to the working profile

Always Back up the working file[s] before edit

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps