What

Periodically (every (default 5) minutes), save the current browser session using Vivaldi's saved sessions functionality.

It will keep the last (default 5) sessions.

You can them open them from the usual place:



Installation

As a custom.js mod:

/* * Autosave Sessions (a mod for Vivaldi) * Written by LonM * V4.1: Attempt to retry if settings is not ready * v4 : Localise to current timezone, l10n * v3 : Has own settings section & support private windows again * v2 : Better handling of multiple windows */ (function autoSaveSessionsMod(){ "use strict"; const LANGUAGE = 'en_gb'; // en_gb or ko const l10n = { en_gb: { delay: 'Period (minutes)', restart: 'This setting requires a restart to take full effect.', maxoldsessions: 'Old Sessions Count', prefix: 'Prefix', prefixdesc: 'A unique prefix made up of the following characters: A-Z 0-9 _', saveprivate: 'Save Private Windows' }, }[LANGUAGE]; let CURRENT_SETTINGS = {}; /** * Copied from bundle.js © Vivaldi - Check if a filename is valid * @param {string} s */ function isValidName(e){ return /^[^\\/:\*\?"<>\|]+$/.test(e) && !/^\./.test(e) && !/^(nul|prn|con|lpt[0-9]|com[0-9])(\.|$)/i.test(e); } /** * Turns a date into a string that can be used in a file name * Locale string seems to be the best at getting the correct time for any given timezone * @param {Date} date object */ function dateToFileSafeString(date){ const badChars = /[\\/:\*\?"<>\|]/gi; return date.toLocaleString().replace(badChars, '.'); } /** * Enable Autosaving sessions */ function autoSaveSession(isPrivate){ vivaldi.sessionsPrivate.getAll(allSessions => { const priv = isPrivate ? "PRIV" : ""; const prefix = CURRENT_SETTINGS["LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_PREFIX"] + priv; const maxOld = CURRENT_SETTINGS["LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_MAX_OLD_SESSIONS"]; const now = new Date(); const autosavesOnly = allSessions.filter(x => x.name.indexOf(prefix)===0); const oldestFirst = autosavesOnly.sort((a,b) => {return a.createDateJS - b.createDateJS;}); /* create the new session */ const name = prefix + dateToFileSafeString(now); /* final sanity check */ if (!isValidName(name)){ throw new Error("[Autosave Sessions] Cannot name a session as " + name); } const options = { saveOnlyWindowId: 0 }; vivaldi.sessionsPrivate.saveOpenTabs(name, options, () => {}); /* there is no way to tell if it failed */ /* delete older sessions */ let numberOfSessions = oldestFirst.length + 1; /* length + 1 as we have just added a new one */ let oldestIndex = 0; while(numberOfSessions > maxOld){ vivaldi.sessionsPrivate.delete(oldestFirst[oldestIndex].name,() => {}); oldestIndex++; numberOfSessions--; } }); } /** * Check if this is the most recent window, and if the most recent window is still open * if not, then stop saving the sessions */ function triggerAutosave(){ chrome.storage.local.get("LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_WINDOW", data => { const lastOpenedWindow = data["LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_WINDOW"]; if(window.vivaldiWindowId===lastOpenedWindow){ /* We know this window is correct, skip the checks */ autoSaveSession(); return; } chrome.windows.getAll(openWindows => { const foundLastOpen = openWindows.find(window => window.id===lastOpenedWindow); if(foundLastOpen){ /*Most recent window still active, use that one instead*/ } else { /*Most recent window was closed, revert to this one*/ chrome.storage.local.set({ "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_WINDOW": window.vivaldiWindowId }, () => { autoSaveSession(); }); } }); }); } function triggerAutosavePrivate(){ chrome.storage.local.get("LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_PRIV_WINDOW", data => { const lastOpenedWindow = data["LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_PRIV_WINDOW"]; if(window.vivaldiWindowId===lastOpenedWindow){ /* We know this window is correct, skip the checks */ autoSaveSession(true); return; } chrome.windows.getAll(openWindows => { const foundLastOpen = openWindows.find(window => window.id===lastOpenedWindow); if(foundLastOpen){ /*Most recent window still active, use that one instead*/ } else { /*Most recent window was closed, revert to this one*/ chrome.storage.local.set({ "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_PRIV_WINDOW": window.vivaldiWindowId }, () => { autoSaveSession(true); }); } }); }); } /** * Mod the settings page to show settings there * Wait a little bit after a settings page has been opened and add settings in */ const SETTINGSPAGE = "chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path=general"; function modSettingsPageListener(newTab){ if(newTab.url === SETTINGSPAGE || newTab.pendingUrl === SETTINGSPAGE){ setTimeout(modSettingsPage, 1000); } } function modSettingsPage(){ const settingSection = document.querySelector(".vivaldi-settings .settings-content section"); if(!settingSection){ setTimeout(modSettingsPage, 1000); return; } const settingsHTML = document.createElement("section"); settingsHTML.className = "setting-section"; settingsHTML.id = "lonmAutosaveSessionsSettings"; const settingsDiv = document.createElement("div"); settingsDiv.insertAdjacentHTML("beforeend", "<h2>Autosave Sessions Mod</h2>"); MOD_SETTINGS.forEach(setting => { settingsDiv.appendChild(makeSettingElement(setting)); }); settingsHTML.appendChild(settingsDiv); settingSection.insertAdjacentElement("afterbegin", settingsHTML); } /** * For a mod setting you need: * * A) Load it when the mod starts * B) Make an option for it when settings is opened * C) Change the saved and current state with new value when setting is changed * * Mod setting has: * Key: string * Default Value: string|int * Description: string */ const MOD_SETTINGS = [ { id: "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_DELAY_MINUTES", type: Number, min: 1, max: undefined, default: 5, title: l10n.delay, description: l10n.restart }, { id: "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_MAX_OLD_SESSIONS", type: Number, min: 1, max: undefined, default: 5, title: l10n.maxoldsessions }, { id: "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_PREFIX", type: String, pattern: "[\\w_]{0,20}", default: "VSESAUTOSAVE_", title: l10n.prefix, description: l10n.prefixdesc }, { id: "LONM_SESSION_SAVE_PRIVATE_WINDOWS", type: Boolean, default: false, title: l10n.saveprivate, description: l10n.restart } ]; /** * Handle a change to a setting input * Should be bound in a listener to the setting object * @param {InputEvent} input */ function settingUpdated(input){ if(input.target.type === "checkbox"){ CURRENT_SETTINGS[this.id] = input.target.checked; } else { input.target.checkValidity(); if(input.target.reportValidity() && input.target.value !== ""){ CURRENT_SETTINGS[this.id] = input.target.value; } } chrome.storage.local.set(CURRENT_SETTINGS); } /** * Create an element for the current setting * @param modSetting */ function makeSettingElement(modSetting) { const currentSettingValue = CURRENT_SETTINGS[modSetting.id]; const div = document.createElement("div"); div.className = "setting-single"; const title = document.createElement("h3"); title.innerText = modSetting.title; div.appendChild(title); if(modSetting.description){ const info = document.createElement("p"); info.className = "info"; info.innerText = modSetting.description; div.appendChild(info); } const input = document.createElement("input"); input.id = modSetting.id; input.value = currentSettingValue; input.autocomplete = "off"; input.autocapitalize = "off"; input.autocorrect = "off"; input.spellcheck = "off"; switch (modSetting.type) { case Number: input.type = "number"; break; case String: input.type = "text"; break; case Boolean: input.type = "checkbox"; if(currentSettingValue){input.checked = "checked";} break; default: throw Error("Unknown setting type!"); } if(modSetting.max){input.max = modSetting.max;} if(modSetting.min){input.min = modSetting.min;} if(modSetting.pattern){input.pattern = modSetting.pattern;} input.addEventListener("input", settingUpdated.bind(modSetting)); div.appendChild(input); return div; } /** * Init the mod, but only if we are not incognito, to maintain privacy. * Save the window id in storage, and only use the most recent window to save sessions */ function init(){ if(window.vivaldiWindowId){ chrome.windows.getCurrent(window => { if(!window.incognito){ chrome.storage.local.set({ "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_WINDOW": window.vivaldiWindowId }, () => { setInterval(triggerAutosave, CURRENT_SETTINGS["LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_DELAY_MINUTES"]*60*1000); }); } if(CURRENT_SETTINGS["LONM_SESSION_SAVE_PRIVATE_WINDOWS"] && window.incognito){ chrome.storage.local.set({ "LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_LAST_PRIV_WINDOW": window.vivaldiWindowId }, () => { setInterval(triggerAutosavePrivate, CURRENT_SETTINGS["LONM_SESSION_AUTOSAVE_DELAY_MINUTES"]*60*1000); }); } chrome.tabs.onCreated.addListener(modSettingsPageListener); }); } else { setTimeout(init, 500); } } /** * Load the settings and call the initialiser function */ function loadSettingsAndInit(){ const keys = MOD_SETTINGS.reduce((prev, current) => { prev[current.id] = current.default; return prev; }, {}); chrome.storage.local.get(keys, value => { CURRENT_SETTINGS = value; setTimeout(init, 500); }); } loadSettingsAndInit(); })();

Remarks

When you are configuring the mod, read the comments carefully, as there are caveats to the kind of session name you can use, how often to save.

If you want to keep every single old session (NOT RECOMMENDED), use Infinity - type it just like that, no quotes, it's a valid javascript value. This will probably break your system through filling your disk storage space up, but if you want the option - it's there.

There is a feature request for session autosave, but this only refers to saving when you are about to close vivaldi. This mod is totally different, instead autosaving as you browse (e.g. if for some reason your machine is particularly crash-prone).

TIMEZONES & Daylight Saving time: Some sessions may not be created properly / older ones overwritten incorrectly if your computer switches time zone, or if daylight saving time occurs during a save period.

Some mod stuff can be configured in a settings page, but only when settings is in a tab, not in a window.

This mod supports localisation. At time of writing, only en_gb is supported.

