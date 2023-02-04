Guide | Mail | Bckp / Export / Import
Hi,
Some steps to Bckp / Export Mail Settings located at Profile folder
Preferencesfile and its DataBase.
| Covered:
- Mail Accounts setup
- ToolBars setup
- Mail DB Index
- Mails
The purpose of this guide is to keep the common and important settings either as local bckp or to use / locate those settings without typing them each time.
| Pending:
- Filters
- Contacts
- Calendar
| Extras
- Feeds
Located at
Preferencesfile
- Mail Acounts | Config
- Mail ToolBar | Config
- Mail Composer ToolBar | Config
Located at
Profile
- Mail DB | Mail Tree Structure Index | Discardable
Located at
Profile
- Mails | Downloaded
Preferences
..\Default\Preferences
Windows || JSONEdit
macOS | Linux || Any JSON Editor
Mail Set Up
Path
Root | Vivaldi | Mail || Accounts
Copy and Save the whole branch to a TXT, Vivaldi Note or JSON File
Paste on same place at Target Profile
--
ToolBars Set Up
Path
Root | Vivaldi | ToolBars
Choose preferred one/s
Copy and Save the whole branch to a TXT, Vivaldi Note or JSON File
Paste on same place at Target Profile
--
Mail DB
Path
..\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB
Is downloaded on eMail Sync | Discardable
--
Mails
..\Default\Mail
Downloaded Mail DB | .eml Files
At Preferences file you can Edit/Copy/Paste/Remove entries in "bulk"
- Accounts
- Status
- Signature
- Signature Position
- Account Name
Here would be easier and faster to apply the same settings to multiple accounts
Bckp / Test on a Clean Profile before proceed to edit Preferences
| Extras
-
| Feeds
- Thanks to @LonM for the Feeds List BackUp Mod
--
--
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
-
