I had a little fun and wrote an import/export function for Vivaldi themes – a feature still missing from the browser. The new version adds some more useful functionality…

Features

Import user theme

Export user theme

Backup all user themes

Import a backup and add it to themes

Sort user themes alphabetically

Move user theme left/right with buttons

Paste following code into a custom.js file to implement the mod. Explanation for the uninitiated here. Caution: Works only when you check “Open Settings in a Tab” in vivaldi://settings/appearance/ .

// Theme Import and Export // version 2021.9.0 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33154/import-and-export-themes // Adds functionality to import, export, backup, sort and move themes to // Vivaldi's settings page. (function () { function _checkImport() { // written by tam710562 if ( typeof _test.colors !== "object" || typeof _test.colors.accentBg !== "string" || !/^#(?:[0-9a-f]{3}){1,2}$/i.test(_test.colors.accentBg) || typeof _test.colors.baseBg !== "string" || !/^#(?:[0-9a-f]{3}){1,2}$/i.test(_test.colors.baseBg) || typeof _test.colors.baseFg !== "string" || !/^#(?:[0-9a-f]{3}){1,2}$/i.test(_test.colors.baseFg) || typeof _test.colors.highlightBg !== "string" || !/^#(?:[0-9a-f]{3}){1,2}$/i.test(_test.colors.highlightBg) || typeof _test.name !== "string" || typeof _test.settings !== "object" || typeof _test.settings.accentFromPage !== "boolean" || typeof _test.settings.accentOnWindow !== "boolean" || (typeof _test.settings.borderRadius !== "number" && typeof _test.settings.borderRadius !== "string") || typeof _test.settings.tabsTransparent !== "boolean" || typeof _test.version !== "number" ) { return false; } else { return true; } } function _message(pnt) { clearTimeout(_timeout); if (pnt === "export") { _msg.innerText = "Theme code copied to clipboard."; } else if (pnt === "backup") { _msg.innerText = "Backup copied to clipboard."; } else if (pnt === "import") { _msg.innerText = "Theme imported."; } else if (pnt === "restore") { _msg.innerText = "Backup imported."; } else if (pnt === "notice") { _msg.innerText = "Nothing to import. Check console.log"; } else if (pnt === "sort") { _msg.innerText = "User themes sorted alphabetically."; } else { _msg.innerText = "Theme code error."; } _timeout = setTimeout(function () { _msg.innerText = ""; }, 5000); } function _importBackup() { chrome.storage.local.get({ THEMES_USER: "" }, function (res) { var userThemes = res.THEMES_USER; console.log("Importing themes..."); for (i = 0; i < _set.length; i++) { _test = _set[i]; var test = _checkImport; if (test()) { var compare = userThemes.findIndex((x) => x.name == _set[i].name); if (compare === -1) { var ok = true; userThemes.push(_set[i]); console.log(_set[i].name + " imported"); } else { console.log(_set[i].name + " is a duplicate"); } } else { console.log(_set[i].name + " failed"); } } if (ok === true) { chrome.storage.local.set({ THEMES_USER: userThemes }, function () { _message("restore"); }); } else { _message("notice"); } }); } function _importTheme() { event.stopPropagation(); event.preventDefault(); if (_eventType === "paste") { var clipboardData = event.clipboardData || window.clipboardData; var themeCode = clipboardData.getData("text"); } else { var themeCode = event.dataTransfer.getData("text"); } try { _set = JSON.parse(themeCode); } catch (err) { _message("error"); return; } if (Object.keys(_set)[0] === "colors") { _test = _set; var test = _checkImport; if (test()) { const nameField = document.querySelector(".theme-name"); nameField.select(); document.execCommand("insertText", false, _set.name); chrome.storage.local.get({ THEMES_USER: "" }, function (imp) { var userThemes = imp.THEMES_USER; for (i = 0; i < userThemes.length; i++) { if (userThemes[i].name === nameField.value) { _set.name = nameField.value; userThemes[i] = _set; chrome.storage.local.set({ THEMES_USER: userThemes, BROWSER_COLOR_ACCENT_BG: _set.colors.accentBg, BROWSER_COLOR_BG: _set.colors.baseBg, BROWSER_COLOR_FG: _set.colors.baseFg, BROWSER_COLOR_HIGHLIGHT_BG: _set.colors.highlightBg, TABCOLOR_BEHIND_TABS: _set.settings.accentOnWindow, USE_TABCOLOR: _set.settings.accentFromPage, BORDER_RADIUS: _set.settings.borderRadius, USE_TAB_TRANSPARENT_TABS: _set.settings.tabsTransparent, THEME_CURRENT: _set.name, }); _message("import"); break; } } }); } else { _message("error"); } } else if (Object.keys(_set)[0] === "0") { _importBackup(); } else { _message("error"); } } function _exportTheme(event) { if (event.altKey) { var backup = true; } if (event.shiftKey) { var order = true; } chrome.storage.local.get( { THEME_CURRENT: "", THEMES_USER: "", }, function (exp) { const themeName = exp.THEME_CURRENT; const userThemes = exp.THEMES_USER; if (backup === true) { const themeCode = JSON.stringify(userThemes); navigator.clipboard.writeText(themeCode); _message("backup"); } else if (order === true) { userThemes.sort(function (a, b) { return a.name.localeCompare(b.name); }); chrome.storage.local.set({ THEMES_USER: userThemes }, function () { _message("sort"); }); } else { for (i = 0; i < userThemes.length; i++) { if (userThemes[i].name === themeName) { const themeCode = JSON.stringify(userThemes[i]); navigator.clipboard.writeText(themeCode); _message("export"); break; } } } } ); } function _moveTheme() { chrome.storage.local.get( { THEME_CURRENT: "", THEMES_USER: "", }, function (mv) { const themeName = mv.THEME_CURRENT; const userThemes = mv.THEMES_USER; var index = userThemes.findIndex((x) => x.name == themeName); if (index !== -1) { if (_toMove === "left") { if (index !== 0) { var fromI = userThemes[index]; var toI = userThemes[index - 1]; userThemes[index - 1] = fromI; userThemes[index] = toI; } else { return; } } else { var last = userThemes.length - 1; if (index < last) { var fromI = userThemes[index]; var toI = userThemes[index + 1]; userThemes[index + 1] = fromI; userThemes[index] = toI; } else { return; } } chrome.storage.local.set({ THEMES_USER: userThemes }); } } ); } function createPort() { if ( document.querySelector(_themeBtn).classList.contains("button-pressed") ) { const cont = document.querySelector(".theme-metadata"); const importBtn = document.createElement("input"); importBtn.setAttribute("type", "text"); importBtn.setAttribute("placeholder", "Import"); importBtn.id = "importTheme"; cont.appendChild(importBtn); const exportBtn = document.createElement("input"); exportBtn.setAttribute("type", "submit"); exportBtn.classList.add("primary"); exportBtn.setAttribute("value", "Export"); exportBtn.setAttribute( "title", "Click to export theme

Alt-click to backup all themes

Shift-click to sort themes" ); exportBtn.id = "exportTheme"; cont.appendChild(exportBtn); _msg = document.createElement("span"); _msg.id = "modInfo"; cont.appendChild(_msg); document .getElementById("exportTheme") .addEventListener("click", _exportTheme); const importInput = document.getElementById("importTheme"); importInput.addEventListener("paste", function () { _eventType = "paste"; _importTheme(event); }); importInput.addEventListener("drop", function () { _eventType = "drop"; _importTheme(event); }); _timeout = {}; } } function portThemes() { const styleCheck = document.getElementById("portThemes"); if (!styleCheck) { const style = document.createElement("style"); style.type = "text/css"; style.id = "portThemes"; style.innerHTML = ".move-left button:focus, .move-right button:focus {border-color: var(--colorBorder) !important;box-shadow: none !important;}#importTheme, #exportTheme {width: 80px;margin-left: 6px;}#importTheme::-webkit-input-placeholder {opacity: 1;color: var(--colorHighlightBg);text-align: center;}#modInfo {margin-top: 6px;margin-left: 12px;}"; document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(style); } const modCheck = document.querySelector(".move-left"); if (!modCheck) { const group = document.createElement("div"); group.classList.add("toolbar", "toolbar-group"); group.innerHTML = '<div class="button-toolbar move-left"><button draggable="false" tabindex="auto" title="Move Theme Left" class=""><svg width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 1792 1792" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M1216 448v896q0 26-19 45t-45 19-45-19l-448-448q-19-19-19-45t19-45l448-448q19-19 45-19t45 19 19 45z"/></svg></button></div><hr><div class="button-toolbar move-right"><button draggable="false" tabindex="auto" title="Move Theme Right" class=""><svg width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 1792 1792" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M1152 896q0 26-19 45l-448 448q-19 19-45 19t-45-19-19-45v-896q0-26 19-45t45-19 45 19l448 448q19 19 19 45z"/></svg></button></div>'; document .querySelector(_themeBtn) .parentNode.parentNode.appendChild(group); document .querySelector(".move-left") .addEventListener("click", function () { _toMove = "left"; _moveTheme(); }); document .querySelector(".move-right") .addEventListener("click", function () { _toMove = "right"; _moveTheme(); }); document.querySelector(_themeBtn).addEventListener("click", function () { setTimeout(createPort, 50); }); } } const settingsUrl = "chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path="; const _themeBtn = ".setting-group.unlimited > .toolbar.toolbar-default > .button-toolbar > button"; chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener(function (tabId, changeInfo, tab) { if (changeInfo.url === `${settingsUrl}themes`) { setTimeout(portThemes, 100); } }); })();

How the mod works

The mod adds buttons to move themes to the right of the Edit Theme button in vivaldi://settings/themes . When you click the Edit Theme button, an import input field and an export button are available

Move selected user theme left or right by clicking the arrow buttons beside the "edit theme" button.

Export a theme by clicking Export. The theme code will be copied to the clipboard. It's easiest to save the theme code as note in Vivaldi's notes panel (native Sync!!).

Alt-click on Export button to make a backup of all user themes – save copy to notes.

Import: Paste or Drag&Drop a copy of an individual user theme or a whole backup into the import field.

Shift-click on Export button to sort all user themes alphabetically.

Anyway, have fun with this – some might even find it useful