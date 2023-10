M

@PepeDpm004

Hi, please write English in the international section.

I would like to remove the panel but when I download something it returns to me, I would also like to know if with the sync if I change computers it saves my passwords, extensions...

You can disable automatically showing the download panel in:

vivaldi://settings/downloads/

Yes, sync does this, open help pages with F1 and search for "sync" for more information.

Cheers, mib