@MaAnAlPiMeRo English only in this section please.

Hello, I am contacting you because I want to know how to enter a master key so that if someone uses my computer and wants to see the keys that I have saved in my browser, they have to enter that key, from what I was seeing, the encryption key is for just synchronization, it cannot be set to protect passwords. I hope you can help me. Thank you so much.

Protection is available in Windows OS. If you share a computer, do not share the same user profile with others. The feature request for Master Passwords is tagged as WILL NOT DO

