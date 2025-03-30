Problema de seguridad con las claves guardadas.
MaAnAlPiMeRo
Hola, me comunico porque quiero saber como hacer para poner una clave maestra para que si alguien utiliza mi computadora y quiere ver las claves que tengo guardadas en mi navegador tenga que poner esa clave, por lo que estuve viendo, la clave de cifrado es para la sincronización nomás, no se puede poner para proteger las contraseñas. Espero que me puedan ayudar. Muchas gracias.
Pesala Ambassador
@MaAnAlPiMeRo English only in this section please.
Hello, I am contacting you because I want to know how to enter a master key so that if someone uses my computer and wants to see the keys that I have saved in my browser, they have to enter that key, from what I was seeing, the encryption key is for just synchronization, it cannot be set to protect passwords. I hope you can help me. Thank you so much.
Protection is available in Windows OS. If you share a computer, do not share the same user profile with others. The feature request for Master Passwords is tagged as WILL NOT DO
@MaAnAlPiMeRo, in Windows the Passwords are stored encrypted with an second keyring as default. To see your passwords you need to enter your logging password.
I think that this is reasonably secure.
If you don't use sync, you can export your Passwords, but in this case, Vivaldi do this in a file in plain text, to permit to import these in another browser, because of this, it is very recommended to do this in an extern device and store it in a safe place or store it in an encrypted cloud service. Alternatively to delete this file after its use.
